The Denver Broncos must add more playmakers on offense this offseason. Let's whip up a starting offense prediction for the start of 2025. Many of the starters for 2025 are locked in, but there are some openings for the Broncos that need to be improved on.

Positions like running back and tight end are the team's most urgent needs on offense. The wide receiver position is another one where the team could make a notable investment. There are truly endless possibilities that the team can take when free agency begins in about a month.

We whipped up an early prediction of the team's starting offense in 2025. Let's get into it.

Early prediction of the Denver Broncos starting offense in the 2025 season

Quarterback: Bo Nix

Bo Nix had a historically good rookie season, and we'd be talking about him more if it was not for Jayden Daniels. Nix threw the fifth-most TD passes in the NFL with 29 and finished the season throwing for those 29 touchdown passes against just eight interceptions beginning in Week 4 through the end of the year.

Nix may already be flirting with top-10 status among QBs in the NFL. The Denver Broncos got a good one and should be in a great spot for the long-term with Bo Nix under center.

Running Back: TreVeyon Henderson

In reading up more on TreVeyon Henderson, he seems to be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos. He's got a similar play style to guys like Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs and is simply a great dual-threat running back.

The Broncos might be able to snag him with their 51st overall pick in the second round. He is a legitimate, top RB prospect in a very deep class and is going to be an instant contributor on this offense. Honestly, if you are a Broncos fan, I would begin familiarizing yourself with TreVeyon Henderson. He fits like a glove on the Denver Broncos.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Darius Slayton

It truly does not feel like the Denver Broncos plan on making a huge investment into the WR room, but it's a need for the team to an extent. Someone who might be a 'happy medium' in terms of the resources the team wants to invest into the unit in free agency is Darius Slayton, who has spent his entire career with the New York Giants and has averaged 48 receptions, 720 yards, and four touchdowns over a 17-game season.

His career begin in 2019, so he's been a modestly productive player his entire career. Slayton has had to deal with some horrific QB play, so that's also something to keep in mind. Darius Slayton on a two-year deal makes a lot of sense, as the Broncos probably plan on bringing back Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr, as both could play huge roles in 2025.

Tight End: Juwan Johnson

The Denver Broncos could target a first-round tight end, but what they could do instead is sign a former New Orleans Saint in Juwan Johnson to get some immediate TE production and then dipping into the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft to snag a tight end.

This is a very deep tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft, so the Broncos could find a long-term starter later on. Coupling a respectable free agent addition in Johnson with a mid-round tight end could be a very logical long-term plan for this unit.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles - Ben Powers - Luke Wattenberg - Quinn Meinerz - Mike McGlinchey

I truly do not anticipate any changes along the offensive line. Every player but Luke Wattenberg got some type of contract from the Denver Broncos in the recent past, so they're staying put. The team would be making a historic investment in bringing in a free agent center. NFL teams simply do not have five big contracts along the offensive line. Most don't even have three.

The Broncos fielding a better RB stable is going to help the offensive line when they run block. And Denver's OL was one of the best run blocking units in the NFL this past season, so if you ask me, the bigger issue is simply a lack of talent at RB. Luke Wattenberg is the Wild Card here, but I bet he returns in 2025.