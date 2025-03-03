Early 2025 record prediction for the Denver Broncos approaching free agency

We do know the Denver Broncos opponents for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make an early record prediction ahead of free agency. Below is the full list of the Broncos opponents next season:

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

The Broncos home schedule does not seem to be all that tough if you ask me, besides the normal divisional games, the other home games include two games against AFC South and NFC East opponents, and one game against an AFC North and NFC North opponent. Just at a quick glance, I could see Denver losing against the Chiefs, Bengals, and Packers at home.

But there is a clear-cut path for them to win games against the Chargers, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, and Giants. Heck, seeing as Denver has really had Kansas City's number lately, the Broncos could win that game at home. The LA Chargers did sweep Denver in 2024 for what that is worth, but is there a path to a 6-3 home record in 2025? Absolutely. The Denver Broncos are a darn good football team and won a won of games in 2024 by double-digits.

This isn't some team opponents will be able to step all over. I would predict a 7-2 home record ceiling and a 5-4 home record floor, with 6-3 being the most likely finish.

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

New York Jets

The away slate for the Broncos in 2025 is just brutal if you ask me. They have a good bit of extremely tough games against the Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Eagles, and Commanders. Easier away games should include bouts against the Raiders, Colts, and Jets.

You would hope that Denver could win those three games and maybe steal two more wins against the first five teams mentioned. Honestly, I would personally not at all be disappointed with a 4-4 road split, but that would give Denver another 10-7 record in 2025. You'd like to think that with the right additions, Denver could sneak in another win or two, and they were actually a bit better than their record indicated in 2024.

An optimistic prediction for the team's away slate would probably include beating the Raiders, one of the Chiefs or Chargers, Texans, Colts, and Jets. That would give them a 5-3 away record with losses against the Chiefs/Chargers, Commanders, and Eagles.

If Denver went 6-3 at home and 5-3 away, they would finish with an 11-6 record in the 2025 NFL Season. Does that sound reasonable to you, Broncos Country?