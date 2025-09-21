Dre Greenlaw to IR proves just how badly the Broncos' front office failed

The Denver Broncos placed Dre Greenlaw on IR on Saturday, and this indicates a massive failure by the Broncos front office. Greenlaw was one of the most notable free agents on the market this offseason, and it was the Broncos who signed him.

Greenlaw scored a three-year deal worth $31.5 million, but Denver did seem to protect themselves here, as the deal can be 'ripped up' after the 2025 NFL Season if the Broncos wanted. Well, Greenlaw is heading to IR and will now miss the next four games.

He is slated to miss games against the LA Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets. Dre Greenlaw can return in Week 7 versus the New York Giants.

This is a massive failure by George Paton, Sean Payton, and the Broncos front office

Everyone with the Denver Broncos who had a hand in the team making their free agency moves this past offseason failed, period. And frankly, this is not the only position the front office botched - tight end Evan Engram has been a non-factor this season and is also out in Week 3 versus the Chargers.

Denver also (wrongly) banked on Alex Singleton being able to effectively return from his torn ACL suffered at the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season. Singleton has honestly been a replacement-level player for the Broncos in 2025.

And right now, the Broncos' ILB room might truly be a bottom-5 unit on paper in the NFL. George Paton and Sean Payton absolutely own this failure - with how good the roster is outside of ILB, this makes the failure even more egregious.

Why did the team not do more at such a key position? Many have predicted the Denver Broncos to be among the best teams in the NFL in 2025, but the ILB room being subpar could throw this entire operation off the rails.