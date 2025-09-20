Broncos' RB JK Dobbins quickly making Chargers regret offseason overhaul

As the Denver Broncos prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in an outstanding divisional matchup, the team should relishing in the opportunity. With the Chargers currently sitting atop the division, the Broncos can leap from them with a victory in So Cal on Sunday.

This game is huge for the Broncos but might be even bigger for former Los Angeles Chargers' running back, JK Dobbins. While the NFL is a business and players are constantly dumped by franchises, the sting of feeling not good enough or wanted may linger for some.

Will this be a revenge game for JK Dobbins? Will he be playing with a greater sense of motivation? According to Dobbins, he wants to hit 100 yards against the Chargers, regardless of how many touches he gets. In an interview earlier in the week with Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Dobbins said

"Hopefully I'll touch 100 this week. However, that may be. However, many touches that may be. I'm going to try to touch 100 this week, for sure. It will only be right. I'm back to where I used to play."

Dobbins was also asked about the Chargers not seeming to want him after signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton, Dobbins responded with

"They did (want me back). But we just didn't see eye to eye. Business is business. They did what they had to do. I did what I had to do. They absolutely wanted me, but we just didn't see eye to eye business-wise. That's where that's at."

Dobbins' response to the questions regarding his feelings for the Chargers remained professional. But how do the Chargers feel at this point with their decision? Najee Harris missed the majority of the offseason as he was engaged in a firework incident causing him to have severe issues with his eye.

Najee Harris has just nine carries for 33 yards on the season, while Dobbins has 30 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns on the season. It's early, but Dobbins is looking like he may be causing some regret from the Los Angles Chargers.

From the Broncos' perspective, remaining patient and signing JK Dobbins is paying off early. Dobbins' ability to run through tackles, get positive yardage and provide a stable veteran voice in the running back room has made him one of the more important Denver Broncos in 2025.

Dobbins talked about being a leader and mentor for young rookie, RJ Harvey, just as Mark Ingram did for him during his rookie season. Dobbins has been the most consistent playmaker for the Denver Broncos along with second-year wide receiver, Troy Franklin.

Nabbing Dobbins from the Chargers is a good old-fashioned twofer as he lifted the Broncos running game while the Chargers' rushing attack does not look the same as it did in 2024. Dobbins has the opportunity of a lifetime to show the Chargers what they are missing out on in Week 3.

If the Denver Broncos and JK Dobbins can run away from SoFi with a victory, it will likely be through the legs of the former Charger himself.