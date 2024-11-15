Don't be fooled by former QB Russell Wilson and his success with Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers felt like the only viable suitor for Russell Wilson after the Broncos cut him, but this success they've had isn't going to last. Ever since former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have found themselves in a similar situation that the Broncos were in for years.
Pittsburgh has failed to find a long-term answer at QB, and their latest experiment this offseason has included Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Justin Fields was below-average to open up the season, and he was only starting as Wilson was coming back from an offseason calf injury. Well, ever since Russell Wilson took the starting job, the Steelers have gone 3-0.
Wilson has thrown six touchdowns against one interception and has earned a passer rating of 105.9, which would be the fourth-highest number of his career if it maintains, but the Steelers still have some issues here with Wilson and their future:
The Steelers may be making a mistake with Russell Wilson
Firstly, there is a clear reason why Russell Wilson was available to sign in the first place
And
Wilson will turn 37 years old during the 2025 NFL Season. If Pittsburgh finds their way into the playoffs with Russell Wilson, it's very likely that they extend him for another year or two, but as we all know, he's very much past his prime.
He still can't see the middle of the field and is not nearly as mobile as he once was. Sean Payton did what he could with Wilson, and while he put up solid numbers for the Broncos in 2023, the offense was very one-dimensional. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be on pace to make a huge mistake with Wilson, as they may have no choice but to extend him this coming offseason.
Pittsburgh may be set to invest into a 37-year-old QB who isn't a pocket passer and cannot work the middle of the field. This isn't a winning formula, and it's my opinion, this will put the Steelers back in the same situation as they've been in for years: still searching for a franchise QB.
Sure, they're winning games, but the Denver Broncos correctly recognized that Russell Wilson was simply not good enough and not the type of QB that can take them where they want to go. Sustaining success in the NFL requires teams to draft and develop a QB, not try to make someone else's trash work.
Signing Russell Wilson and trying to make him work is like when someone puts an old TV on the side of the road before garbage day - the TV may still work, but it's nothing special and nothing more than a temporary option. The Steelers could end up making a colossal mistake if they invest into Russell Wilson beyond 2024.
And we have not even mentioned just how tough the Steelers remaining schedule is. Pittsburgh still has to play the Baltimore Ravens twice, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the high-flying offense of the Cincinnati Bengals. Yes, they're 7-2, so they do have some cushion, but the Steelers are about to put in a world of pain.