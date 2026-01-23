Disgraced former Broncos coach had great things to say about Jarrett Stidham

Josh McDaniels is coming back to Denver once again, this time to face off against the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. It feels like a lifetime ago, but it was just 15 years ago that McDaniels was fired as head coach of the Broncos, a move that set in motion one of the best eras of Denver Broncos football any of us has ever witnessed.

Despite the success that followed, McDaniels is one of the most hated figures in Denver sports history, and for good reason. He blew up a roster that could have been something special, he drove the team into the ground, and he got caught cheating. All of that in less than two years on the job, which is rather impressive.

Now the offensive coordinator for the Patriots under head coach Mike Vrabel, McDaniels is very familiar with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He was on the New England staff when they drafted Stidham back in 2019, and brought Stidham with him to the Raiders when he was hired as the head coach in Las Vegas.

Josh McDaniels has nothing but great things to say about Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham

“Smart. Accurate. Great human being. Worked hard. Great teammate. Just hadn't had an opportunity based on the situations. Enjoyed working with him. Enjoyed my time with him. I’m sure he’ll be ready this week for sure.”



If anyone was looking for bulletin board material from Josh McDaniels ahead of this game, he's not giving it. Maybe he's matured.

Broncos fans are all rallying around Stidham ahead of the AFC Championship Game following the devastating ankle injury suffered by Bo Nix in the Divisional Round. First of all, the fan base has no choice, but second of all, Stidham is a good player.

The Broncos aren't trotting out some hack who has little knowledge of the offense or lesser physical abilities than other starting quarterbacks. Stidham is fully capable of going out and winning games as a starter in the NFL, and the Patriots wanted him this offseason, too.

The connection between Stidham and McDaniels actually provides Stidham with a unique opportunity to get another measure of revenge against one of the most disgraced figures in Broncos history. McDaniels not only embarrassed the entire fan base, but he embarrassed the late Hall of Famer Pat Bowlen, who made a difficult decision to fire Mike Shanahan before hiring McDaniels in the first place.

There is not really any sort of closure to the way that whole situation unfolded. Every shot the Broncos get to go against McDaniels is another chance to get back at him again for the first time. And if they can do it this time around with one of McDaniels' favorite projects at quarterback?

That would be even sweeter.