Broncos defense goes ballistic in bold predictions for AFC title game

The Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC title game. Oddly enough, the Patriots have never beaten the Broncos in Denver in the playoffs. However, without Bo Nix in the lineup, the Broncos might be at a notable disadvantage.

However, the Broncos do have the best home-field advantage in the playoffs for a reason and should be able to take care of business if the defense is able to get to Drake Maye and force a few turnovers. As we have done weekly, we've made our three bold predictions.

Let's get into those predictions right here.

Bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 AFC Championship Game

Jarrett Stidham connects on a 50+ yard touchdown pass

At some point, the Broncos offense has to keep the New England Patriots defense honest. Some might be thinking that Jarrett Stidham is going to dink-and-dunk his way down the field, but all we have heard this week is how good Stidham is going to play and how he's going to 'rip it.' Sean Payton will surely try to scheme up some shots down the field in this game.

If the Divisional Round was any indication, Marvin Mims Jr could have a chance to make a big play down the field...

Broncos defense notches six sacks and creates three turnovers

Drake Maye has been sacked 10 times in two playoff games, and he's fumbled six times. It's not always been efficient football here, so there's an opportunity for the Broncos defense to have some fun here. This will also be the first road playoff game for Maye, and we did just see the Broncos defense create five turnovers against a very formidable Buffalo Bills offense last round.

The Broncos will get to Drake Maye six times and will create three turnovers, which could be the deciding factor in the game.

Broncos win 20-17

These are bold predictions after all! It will be a low-scoring game and back-and-forth for the most part. Denver not having Bo Nix in this one is going to hurt, but Jarrett Stidham is capable enough to get the offense to put up 20 points, especially if the defense creates turnovers.

The team gets a late field goal from Wil Lutz and is able to hold off the Patriots offense one last time to win the AFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LX. It'll be another one-score victory and another home win for the Broncos.