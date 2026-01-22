3 things the Broncos must do to beat the Patriots in the AFC title game

Even with a backup QB in Jarrett Stidham starting, the Denver Broncos have a path to victory, and this game is very likely going to come down to the wire, as the Divisional Round did, and so many other Broncos victories this year.

Not having Bo Nix is simply brutal, as he was really heating up and continued to stack strong performances. If nothing else, it's clear that not only does Denver have a franchise QB, but they may have one of the better QBs in the NFL at this point.

But let's focus on the AFC title game for now. Here are a few things the Broncos must do in order to beat New England.

Hit Drake Maye often and force a few turnovers

Drake Maye has fumbled six times and been sacked 10 times in two playoff games for the New England Patriots thus far. While the Pats have won each game, and while Maye has largely played well enough, this is not a sustainable thing to carry into the AFC title game against the league's best pass rush.

The Broncos have to 'send the house' at times to put pressure on Maye, as they'll likely need to force a few turnovers to have a chance on Sunday. Maye has been sacked over 50 times this year, including the playoffs, so this is really the type of matchup that the Broncos' pass rush loves to see.

The left side of the offensive line features two rookies in Jared Wilson and Will Campbell, so that has to be a matchup that Denver looks to exploit.

Don't allow Maye to take shots down the field

Drake Maye actually threw the ball down the field at an extremely high rate in the 2025 NFL Season, and he ranked fourth in passing yards. The Broncos allowed the third-most completions of 40 yards or more, so this could be a matchup that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels tries to exploit. The Broncos must put an emphasis on stopping any downfield passing, as that's how teams steal points in the blink of an eye.

But this also calls for Maye having enough time in the pocket. If the Broncos can create enough quick pressure, this won't be a problem.

Control the clock with the run game and high-percentage throws

JK Dobbins practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday and appears to have a realistic shot to play in the AFC title game. If that is the case, it would be an instant boost in the run game. This is another huge key to victory, as the Broncos have to control the clock with a strong run game and allow Jarrett Stidham to cash-in on some high-percentage throws, especially on first down.

Being able to gain 5, 6, 7 yards on first down with some quick passes would really strain any defense. This would also allow the run game to thrive.