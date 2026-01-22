Patriots are flirting with disaster with high-flying Broncos pass rush

The New England Patriots overhauled their offensive line a bit last offseason, notably signing right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency and using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Will Campbell, a left tackle who played his college football at LSU.

The Pats' OL has largely been OK this year, and with the amount of change that the unit experienced, it was always going to take some time to get going. In 2025, the Pats have played with house money and bit and won 14 games in the regular season, which many did not expect.

However, while the offense has been very good, and while Drake Maye will receive a ton of MVP votes, the Patriots haven't been playing super clean football this year on offense. They could truly be flirting with disaster on that side of the ball when they go up against the best pass rush in the NFL. The Broncos could force the Patriots to flirt with disaster.

If the Patriots don't have a play for the Denver Broncos pass rush, it could be a long day for Drake Maye...

In two playoff games, Drake Maye has been sacked 10 times and has fumbled six times. One of the weak links along the Patriots offensive line has been rookie LT Will Campbell, who has honestly gotten exposed big-time. Campbell's short arms are unsurprisingly working against him here.

According to PFF, Campbell's overall grade of 72.6 in 2025 ranked him 32nd out of 89 qualified tackles, which is solid, but PFF credits him with seven penalties and five sacks allowed. While he could have a bright future, there is also a chance he eventually kicks inside to guard at some point.

And his overall inexperience could be on display on Sunday, as the Denver Broncos pass rush has been the best in the NFL for two seasons now, and Nik Bonitto himself has turned into one of the best in the league at his position.

Bonitto is going to be rushing against Campbell, and this lone matchup could really spell disaster for New England, as the one way Denver can win this game is to get Maye on the ground and to force a few turnovers.

There honestly isn't a more lopsided matchup here than the Broncos' DL against the Patriots' DL. If Denver were to sack Maye five times and force three fumbles, which is the per-game average for Maye right now, the Broncos would be able to win and perhaps even pull away as the game progresses.