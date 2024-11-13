Denver Broncos Week 15 matchup may have just gotten a lot easier
The Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season, and this game may have just gotten a lot easier. This news just broke on Wednesday:
The Colts are making a QB shift
The Colts decided to bench Anthony Richardson a couple of weeks ago. Richardson, in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, infamously subbed himself out of the game because he was tired...
This was surely a huge reason why the Colts sent him to the bench. Well, former Denver Broncos QB Joe Flacco got the next two starts against the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, and the Colts lost both. Flacco threw two touchdowns against four interceptions in those two games.
And that was bad enough for the Colts to give the starting job back to Richardson, who has made 10 starts in the NFL and someone who has looked pretty awful in those starts. In six starts this season, Richardson has thrown for 958 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He's completed 44.4% of his passes.
Yes, you read that right. We have to understand that Richardson was a very raw player coming into the NFL, and everywhere knew that it was going to take some time for him to get his legs under him. That doesn't mean he is going to develop in this league. While starting just 10 games isn't nearly enough, the fact that Richardson is completing under 50% of his passes is concerning.
Anthony Richardson may simply not be good enough to turn into a starting-caliber QB in the NFL, and the Broncos are going to see Richardson and the Colts when the two teams meet in Week 15. Denver is coming off of their bye in Week 14, so they'll be well-rested and would get a chance to hopefully tee-off on Richardson, who is really only a deep-ball thrower. Oddly enough, he's great at completing the deep ball but struggles with just about every other throw.
The Colts are also right in the playoff mix, so this is most definitely a game that Denver must win. This is going to be a must-win type of game, regardless of what Denver's record is heading into this game, the Colts are one of two teams who pose the biggest threat to unseat the Broncos as the seventh seed in the postseason picture.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the other team here, and Denver plays them later on in the 2024 NFL Season. This news coming out regarding Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts is huge for the Denver Broncos.