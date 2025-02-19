The Denver Broncos might see the best value in the 2025 NFL Draft in trading out of pick 20 and out of the first round entirely. This mock draft does that. Free agency might change the plans for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There could be a major, notable free agency decision that the team makes which could alter their thinking in late-April. Currently, Denver has the 20th overall selection, but the best value in the NFL Draft may actually be in the second and third rounds.

This draft isn't rich with blue-chip talent, so the value could be elsewhere. Let's whip up a Broncos mock draft where the team trades out of the first round.

Denver Broncos trade out of the first round in latest NFL Mock Draft

38. (via NE) - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos actually traded down twice with the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, so at pick 38, they make their first selection and take the dual-threat Ohio State running back, TreVeyon Henderson. Henderson would fit this offense like a glove and could start immediately.

51. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

At pick 51, their own second-round pick, they take the son of NFL great Jason Taylor and snag Mason Taylor from LSU. He's a well-rounded tight end who could develop into a high-end starter at the NFL level. This mock draft is off to a great start.

55. (via LAC) - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

With the pick that originally belonged to the LA Chargers, the Denver Broncos make yet another second-round pick and take defensive tackle Shemar Turner from Texas A&M. The Broncos may have found three Week 1 starters with their first three picks here.

69. (via NE) - Marcus Mbow, iOL, Purdue

A pick that originally belonged to the New England Patriots, the Broncos take Marcus Mbow from Purdue. Mbow is going to kick inside and hopefully be the team's long-term center option. This could be a great way for Denver to upgrade at center without a free agent addition.

121. Terrence Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Double-dipping at tight end might be odd, but it's a valuable position in the NFL, and Terrence Ferguson is another well-rounded TE option in this deep class of TEs from the 2025 NFL Draft. This Broncos mock draft is shooting for the moon.

193. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

Two picks in a row from Oregon and now double-dipping at RB, the Broncos select Jordan James from Oregon. The NFL Draft is deep at both RB and TE, so it could make a lot of sense for Denver to get in on the fun more than once at the positions.

199. Theo Wease Jr, WR, Missouri

Now addressing wide receiver at pick 199, Denver takes Theo Wease Jr from Missouri. It would not shock me to see a modest free agency addition at WR this coming offseason.

210. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

The Broncos take linebacker Cody Lindenberg from Minnesota. In 2024, he had 94 total tackles and five tackles for loss.

2026 NE 3rd Round Pick

Amongst all the trading down Denver did, they let the New England Patriots third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This pick could easily be in the top-half of the third round as well.