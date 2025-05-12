Denver Broncos schedule rumor is a brutal nightmare scenario for fans

The Denver Broncos might be in a pretty awful position with one of their rumored game times, which comes from a notorious schedule-leaker. The Broncos are a very good team, and might end up being a great team during the 2025 NFL Season.

A potential downside of this, depending on who you ask, might be them getting thrown into more primetime slots. It is nice to be buried in a 1:00 PM EST game on Sunday - there simply aren't as many viewers as primetime action.

The young Broncos team lost seven games in the regular season, and six of them were one-score losses, so it's clear that Denver didn't quite know how to close out games. They were able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, though, and nearly swept them.

They'll obvious see the Chiefs twice in the 2025 season, and one of those games might be one of the biggest primetime stages the NFL has...

Broncos might be playing @ the Chiefs on Christmas

OzzyNFL, who is a notorious NFL schedule leaker and someone who has gotten a lot of these right, is leaking that the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will play each other in Arrowhead on Christmas Day:

The Kansas City #Chiefs will host the Denver #Broncos on Thursday, Dec. 25th - Christmas Night (Prime Video) pic.twitter.com/Xeh7OjmYFq — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 12, 2025

Now let's be clear, here; this is only a scheduling rumor, this has not been set in stone.

This leak could end up being flat-out wrong, and I would guess that many fans would rather not see the Broncos playing the Chiefs on Christmas. If you ask me, the NFL finding new dates to schedule games like on Black Friday and Christmas is overkill and obviously a huge moneygrab in my opinion.

Obviously we can't change what the NFL schedule-makers want to do, but it is a bit annoying, at least in my eyes, to see NFL teams playing on all of these extracurricular dates like we've seen in recent years. For now, we have a schedule leak that the Broncos and Chiefs are playing on Christmas.