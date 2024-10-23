Denver Broncos' rival gets stronger with shocking WR trade early Wednesday
In the early hours on Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs swung a trade to help bolster their wide receiver room. The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is in just a couple of weeks, and teams are making moves left and right. Most of the moves have centered around playmakers on offense. The first two major moves were Amari Cooper being traded to the Buffalo Bills and Davante Adams being traded to the New York Jets.
Well, on Wednesday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs swung a trade for former Tennessee Titans' WR DeAndre Hopkins. With the Chiefs having one of the most depleted WR rooms in the NFL due to injuries and an overall lack of talent, the 32-year-old Hopkins becomes their most reliable target.
Hated Broncos' rival got stronger on Wednesday
He's caught 15 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown in 2024 for the Titans. Last year, his first year with the team, he managed to catch 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, so he definitely had something left in the tank. That 1,000-yard season in 2023 was the first he had since 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Chiefs are without WRs Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. Each has a long-term injury, so it's not at all a surprise that KC made this move. They're looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and even though QB Patrick Mahomes and the offense haven't played all that well this year, the team is 6-0, mostly thanks to a suffocating defense.
Denver will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in Week 10, and will host them during Week 18. If the Broncos are able to hang around the NFL Playoff Picture until then, that Week 18 game may have quite a bit at stake.
The Broncos are currently the 7th and final playoff seed in the AFC at the moment. They are also 2nd in the AFC West after the Los Angeles Chargers' hilarious loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. Denver will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 and have a legitimate shot to get to 5-3 through their first eight games.
Getting to 5-3 would put them on pace for 11 wins in 2024, believe it or not, and Denver could help that cause by swinging a trade for an offensive playmaker themselves.