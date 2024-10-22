Broncos would be making a catastrophic mistake not trading for a playmaker
The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is only a couple of weeks away, and the Broncos not trading for an offensive playmaker would be a massive mistake. Through seven games, the Broncos are 4-3 and are sitting in the final playoff spot in the AFC. It's been quite the season thus far for the team, as the boast one of the best defenses in football and are finally getting their run game going.
They are indeed in a position to add a playmaker, as they may have the worst playmaking group in the NFL. Rookie QB Bo Nix is just not throwing to viable players out there, and the current rookie QB starters in Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have the luxury of throwing to some absolute studs.
You also have to consider that with the AFC not being nearly as good as thought in 2024, and the Broncos being better than expected, the avenue is there for Denver to perhaps win nine games and earn a Wild Card spot. It does feel like nine games can get a team into the postseason in the AFC this year.
Denver needs to make a move...
Broncos must swing a trade for a playmaker
It does feel like there are way more players who are available or who could be available on the trade deadline market. You could argue that guys like Diontae Johnson, David Njoku, Evan Engram, Christian Kirk, Cooper Kupp, and many others could be had for the right price.
I understand the argument that the Broncos should simply keep their draft capital and continue to build for the future, but it's not likely that a trade deadline move would cost much for the Broncos. Plus, imagine what buying at the trade deadline says to the locker room?
It's a huge indictment of just how much the front office and coaching staff believes in the team, and I can imagine it would resonate that way in Denver's locker room. The team is clearly not in a Super Bowl position and may still be multiple years from that, but this team can absolutely make the postseason, but they may not be able to do so without a legitimate playmaker.
The Denver Broncos need to get moving before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline. General Manager George Paton should pick up the phone and bring in someone who can help this offense, and most importantly, help Bo Nix develop.