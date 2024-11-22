Denver Broncos remaining schedule after being flexed to TNF in Week 16
The Denver Broncos are now being flexed into Thursday Night Football in Week 16, so let's take an updated look at their schedule. The Broncos are becoming such a relevant team now that they are getting flexed into primetime slots, which is amazing. Denver is 6-5 on the year and 6-3 since starting 0-2.
Being 6-5 in the NFL is a good record, period, but being 6-5 with a rookie QB is something else. Denver is seeing their rookie QB in Bo Nix develop almost weekly, and while development is not linear, Nix is on the right track. With this flex, the team's schedule is obviously a bit different than what was originally planned, so let's take a peek at their updated schedule after this.
Broncos updated schedule after TNF flex
Here is how the Denver Broncos remaining schedule will look:
Week 12 @ Las Vegas Raiders, November 24
Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns, December 2
Week 14 - BYE
Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts, December 15
Week 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers, December 19
Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals, December 28 or 29
Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, January 4 or 5
The big change is that the Broncos now play three days earlier on TNF against the LA Chargers, but while some Broncos fans have disliked this move, it does give Denver more time to prepare for Cincinnati. Denver could have one of those 10-day mini-byes heading into Week 17 against the Bengals, and I outlined on my Twitter/X account how that could benefit Denver:
Essentially, Denver knows the team that LA is, and they would probably prefer more time to prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals go on a bit of a run here, they could challenge Denver for that final Wild Card seed in the NFL playoffs, so it would make sense if the Broncos had more rest before seeing the Bengals.
We may be in a scenario where the Denver Broncos could actually clinch a playoff spot over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 with a win. And I would also add that there is a scenario where Denver could "afford" to loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. I understand that no one would want to see the Broncos lose to LA both times in 2024, but if that meant the team beat the Bengals and made the playoffs in Week 17, then I think we would all take that.