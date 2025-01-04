Denver Broncos picks and predictions for huge Week 18 game versus Chiefs

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Week 18. Let's make some picks and predictions for the game. Some recent news came about with the Chiefs and who they plan on resting in Week 18:

Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Trent McDuffie, Nick Bolton, Kareem Hunt, George Karlaftis, Travis Kelce, Justin Reid, and Drue Tranquill are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos.



Isiah Pacheco, Jawaan Taylor, Mecole Hardman, and Jaylen Watson are out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 3, 2025

This could be a game where most, if not all of the players on the field for the Chiefs are backups at any point. Let's see if we can correctly pick and predict the game.

Picks and predictions for the Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 18

The betting lines for this game is getting a bit out of hand, as the Broncos can be seen as double-digit favorites in this one. The main story is that Patrick Mahomes is obviously not playing, so Carson Wentz will get the nod in this one.

That does give Denver a bit of a relief, as they have played Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow over the previous two weeks. The Broncos' defense should be able to keep Wentz and the offense at bay. The Chiefs will have to have some starters active, but that does not mean they will have to play. And while I would not be shocked to see the Chiefs keeping this game close for a while, the Broncos starters will obviously out-match the Kansas City Chiefs' backups.

Seeing as Bo Nix had a solid day through the air in Week 10 at Arrowhead, I could see Nix again completing a high percentage of his passes and also having a few touchdown passes. With players like Nick Bolton, George Karlaftis, and Chris Jones not suiting up for this game, you'd think that Denver would also be able to run the ball quite well.

This does have all the makings of being a prolific day on offense, and with the Chiefs likely trotting out some form of a backup offensive line, Denver should also be able to win in the trenches on defense.

Prediction No. 1: Bo Nix throws for at least 3 touchdown passes

Prediction No. 2: Broncos finally have a 100-yard rusher

Prediction No. 3: Zach Allen notches at least 1.5 sack for 10 on the season (and reaches 40 QB hits)

Here are three predictions for the game. The Denver Broncos will largely control the game and should end up running away with this one. Let's predict a 27-13 final score with a Broncos' victory, wrapping up a 10-win season and also wrapping up the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.