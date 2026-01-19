Denver Broncos officially open the practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins

The Denver Broncos knew that this was a possibility, and while there is no guarantee that JK Dobbins plays, the Broncos just took a major step to get him back onto the field. After a season-ending foot injury back in Week 10, Dobbins has since been on IR and recovering.

After the injury fallout, it was widely reported that Dobbins could return if the Broncos made it to the Super Bowl, but over the past few weeks, you got the sense that Denver was prepared to bring him back for the AFC title game if Denver made it that far.

And now, with Jarrett Stidham in for the injured Bo Nix, the team got another reason to want Dobbins back in the lineup. The run game has suffered big-time without JK Dobbins, but on Monday afternoon, news broke that his practice window would be open.

The Denver Broncos could get JK Dobbins back for the AFC title game

The news was first dropped by insider Adam Schefter:

Sources: Broncos are opening the practice window for RB J.K. Dobbins, who suffered what was thought to be a season-ending foot injury in Week 10 against the Raiders. Dobbins has a chance to play in Sunday’s AFC championship game vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/HLhlVWywfD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2026

In 10 regular season games for the Denver Broncos this year, JK Dobbins had 153 carries for 772 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged over 77 yards per game and averaged a healthy five yards per carry. He was on pace to run for over 1,300 yards, but unfortunately got hurt.

The Broncos surely knew the risk when they signed Dobbins last June, and even though he was healthy for 10 games, the injury he suffered was season-ending. The Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, just like in 2013 and 2015.

Now with the possibility that Dobbins comes back next week, the Broncos likely focus in on running the ball as much as possible and perhaps not asking Jarrett Stidham to do a lot. This could be a key formula in the Broncos controlling the clock and being able to win.

Keeping the ball out of the hands of Drake Maye and the Patriots offense is going to be the main factor here. Sure, the defense still has to show up, but the game is going to go as the Broncos' offense goes.

It will be interesting to see how JK Dobbins looks in practice, and it would not shock me if he was limited for all, or most of the week. I have no official sources or anything, but I would be shocked if he did not suit up given the circumstances.