Denver Broncos' next signing after 2025 NFL Draft is crystal clear

The Denver Broncos should continue making roster moves until they field the best roster possible, and this signing following the draft is crystal clear. It's a new era of Denver Broncos football, as the third draft class of the Sean Payton era is here.

Denver figures to be a little better than they were in 2024, and perhaps can make enough strides to even become a Super Bowl contender. At this point, the Broncos and every other NFL team can sign players to reach the 90-man roster limit during the offseason.

Well, Denver has signed a slew of undrafted free agents already, so the work has truly only just begun, but there are still some free agents out there who could help the team, and not to beat a dead horse, but the Broncos next signing is crystal clear...

Yes, we're going to talk about JK Dobbins again

Let's face it; there are many, many Broncos fans out there who are clamoring for this signing to happen, and the fans aren't dumb. A lot of us can see that the run game could benefit from adding a veteran back as more of an RB2 or '1b' type of player. JK Dobbins could be just that for the Broncos.

He only turned 26 years old back in December and did have a nice season with the Chargers in 2024, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and rushing for nine touchdowns. He was on pace for 1,183 yards had he been able to play a full 17-game slate.

Obviously, Dobbins has some serious injury concerns, but we have seen this Broncos training/medical staff keep their players on the field, as Denver has been one of the least-injured teams in the NFL since the start of the 2023 NFL Season.

Furthermore, Dobbins wouldn't have to handle legitimate RB1 duties. As we know at this point, Sean Payton does tend to use more of a committee approach, and right now, the top two backs in the room appear to be RJ Harvey and Audric Estime. Adding JK Dobbins into this room does give them the potential to have a three-headed monster at the position.

And it would allow Sean Payton to really establish the run in a big way. There really isn't a single reason to not pursue Dobbins, as he'll also be quite cheap at this point.

Are we begging the Denver Broncos to sign JK Dobbins at this point?