Denver Broncos have been shockingly dominant at home in the Bo Nix era

The Denver Broncos are an exceptional team in front of the home crowd, and the proof is pretty obvious. In fact, it's actually turning into perhaps the biggest home-field advantage in the NFL, as Denver simply isn't losing much at all at home in the Bo Nix era.

Now yes, the Broncos are likely going to lose at least one home game this year, but they are becoming an elite team when playing in front of Mile High. For Week 7, not only is the game at home, but the Super Bowl 50 team will be honor, and the late, great Demaryius Thomas will be inducted into the Ring of Fame as well.

But just how good are the Broncos at home in the Bo Nix era? We pulled the numbers, and they might shock you.

The Denver Broncos have been better at home than you think in the Bo Nix era

One of many things have to go right for a team to vault into contention, and the Broncos have a lot of those things settled. Contenders must have things like a strong offensive line, competent coaching, a sound front office, decent ownership, and also be strong at quarterback and also generating pressure on the QB.

Well, being great at home is another huge part of this equation. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have played 10 total games at home since the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Here is what Bo Nix himself has been able to do in those 10 home games:



8-2 record (7-game win streak)

2,506 yards

25 total touchdowns

11 interceptions

96.6 passer rating

He's been a very productive player at home. Denver hasn't lost a home game in over a year now and are becoming a team that is nearly guaranteed to win in front of the home crowd. Another small tidbit to note here is that Bo Nix is currently 5-1 in six career October games with nine passing touchdowns against just one interception.

The Broncos have scored an average of 28 points per game at home since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, so there is reason to believe that Denver could score around 30 points. They have allowed just 13.4 points per game at home.

Denver winning in Week 7 by multiple scores is simply likely - it's what they have done in a majority of their home games since the start of the 2024 NFL Season. With a win, Denver earns their fourth in a row and would move to 5-2 on the season.