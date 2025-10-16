Broncos’ defense poised to exploit New York Giants in Week 7 matchup

The Denver Broncos will look to improve to 5-2 on Sunday against a team that has tremendous momentum heading into this game, the New York Giants.

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo have taken over the NFL world with their play and are leading the Giants to a bit of relevance so far through their rookie season.

The Broncos' defense will aim to halt this momentum, and several interesting statistics and insights suggest that Denver's defense will have another strong game on Sunday.

"Jaxson Dart has completed 74.6% of his passes for 349 yards and 3 TDs when kept clean this season, compared to just 48.0% of attempts for 159 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs when under pressure.



The Broncos generated 16 pressures on 29 dropbacks (55.2%) in their win over the Jets, their highest-pressure rate of the season, while recording a league-high 9 sacks (31.0%)." via NFL PRO

This Broncos defense, led by Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and their teammates, has been on a tear, pressuring quarterbacks.

They are on pace to shatter the sack record at 85 (the all-time high by a team is 72) and have had historical metrics through six games.

Denver has 30.0 sacks, which is tied with the most through six weeks since 1963. That averages out to 5.0 sacks per game, which is the most since 1963. The Broncos average 10.5 QB hits per game, which ranks the most since 2000. Lastly, their third-down percentage is at 27.2% which is the ninth-best in history since 1972.

Last week against the Jets, Jonathon Cooper led the team with seven pressures, while John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen each contributed five pressures. Cooper was also announced as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 6 performance against the Jets.

With Dart completing under 50% of his passes and throwing two interceptions while being pressured, it plays into Denver's hands in multiple ways.

The Broncos don't need to blitz to get pressure on the quarterback. So, if Vance Joseph can devise a scheme that generates pressure with only four or fewer rushers and more coverage players, it can be a long day for Dart, who must process the coverages and contend with immense pressure.

Rookies notoriously struggle in their first year as they adjust to coverages and how opposing defenses disguise them. It's even more difficult when you are on the road and facing arguably the best defense in the league with one of the best home atmospheres in the league.

Cooper, Bonitto, and the boys will look to have another big day against the Giants and Brian Daboll's squad.

Defense can have another dominant game, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is due for an interception this season. Expect Pat Surtain II to potentially get his hands and even come down with one of Dart's passes on Sunday.