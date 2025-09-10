Denver Broncos have an obvious free agent signing heading into Week 2

The Denver Broncos look to start 2-0 for the first time since 2021. They have an obvious free agent signing to make ahead of Week 2.

The Broncos were able to come away with a huge win in Week 1. They did not get bit by the 'trap game bug' against a bottom-5 team in the Tennessee Titans, and they also won the first Week 1 game of the Sean Payton era.

If the team does turn to be as good as many think, Denver could vault to the top of the AFC hierarchy and could even be in a position to add some players via free agency and in trades as the season goes on. Even though their defense played well in Week 1, the team should look to make a key signing before Week 2.

The Denver Broncos should sign veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph

How about a veteran run-stuffer with loads of experience? Linval Joseph has been in the NFL since 2010 and has appeared in 203 regular season games. He actually played all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and finished with one forced fumble, two sacks, 19 total tackles, and three QB hits in just 265 defensive snaps.

With Malcolm Roach out for a few more weeks, Denver should seek to raise the floor of their DL room with this signing, as they are set to face some notable running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Omarion Hampton, Chase Brown, and Saquon Barkley.

Getting off to a faster start would really set Denver up nicely down the stretch, and exhausting every single option possible to make the team better would be wise, in my opinion. Denver did hold Tennesse to just 71 rushing yards in Week 1, but their upcoming opponents are only going to get better and better.