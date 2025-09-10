It's only Week 2, but the Chiefs are severely close to falling into a tailspin

The Denver Broncos could capitalize on a Kansas City Chiefs team dangerously close to falling off the rails.

After Week 1, the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders all have 1-0 records and are laughing at the 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Sure, a lot could change, but what if things don't? What if this is the year that KC takes a sizeable step back?

It's very much possible, and while I might be going over the top here, the coming weeks could see the Chiefs truly fall off the rails and give the Broncos a perfect opportunity to capitalize on a potential slide.

Chiefs are staring down a potential 0-2 and 1-3 start in 2025

Here are the upcoming games for the Kansas City Chiefs:



Week 2 - vs. Eagles

Week 3 - @ Giants

Week 4 - vs. Ravens

And even after that, the Chiefs do have some tougher games:



Week 5 - @ Jaguars

Week 6 - vs. Lions

Week 7 - vs. Raiders

Week 8 - vs. Commanders

Week 9 - @ Bills

It's not crazy to think that Kansas City drops their Week 2 game against the Eagles, wins their first against the Giants, but drops their Week 4 tilt against the Ravens. Both Philly and Baltimore are much more talented than KC.

Furthermore, Kansas City has some tougher games as they approach mid-season with games against the Lions, Commanders, and Bills. A 4-5 or even 3-6 start for the Chiefs might be my orange-colored glasses clouding my view, but with how iffy the team looked in Week 1, anything is on the table.

Just because the Chiefs have won the AFC West ever since 2016, it doesn't mean they're going to capture the division again in 2025. Their margins were razor-thin in 2024, and it's not clear if this team got any better for 2025. This could age poorly, but there is a path for things to fall off the rails for the Chiefs.