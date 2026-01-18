Denver Broncos' hater Nick Wright was again flat-out wrong about the team

The Denver Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2025 playoffs, but it unfortunately came at a price, as Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in the victory and is set to miss the rest of the playoffs. If Denver does make it to the Super Bowl, Jarrett Stidham is likely the starter.

Stidham is a capable backup, but he's obviously not as good as Bo Nix. When Buffalo beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, that clinched the team heading to Denver for the second round. Leading up to the game, so many people talked about how this was going to be the year for Josh Allen and Buffalo.

Not only is it not the year, again, but Allen himself honestly played horribly and was a huge reason why the Broncos were able to stay in that game and win. Well, shortly after Buffalo's Wild Card victory over Jacksonville, top Broncos hater Nick Wright took to X/Twitter to make a very bold statement...

Nick Wright emphatically said the Bills were headed to the Super Bowl after the Wild Card win

He seemed to be very confident in this, too:

Bills & Josh earned every last bit of that.



That’s a phenomenal, gutsy win against a really good Jags team.



The Bills are going to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 11, 2026

You can tell that Wright knew what he was doing here - he clearly tweeted this knowing the Bills, in his mind, were going to walk all over the Denver Broncos. He's maintained for a while that Josh Allen is the second-best QB in the league behind Patrick Mahomes, so I guess Allen and the Bills getting past Denver should have been an easy task!

Wright has also been notably very critical of Bo Nix ever since he was drafted, and it gets to a point where the bias of being a Chiefs' fan is clearly clouding his judgment. Wright isn't the only one in the national media who surely thought Buffalo was going to win, but he tends to be the loudest.

It really is a shame that Bo Nix won't be able to finish this season, but the Broncos beating the Bills has definitely created a bit of a firestorm on social media. Denver has absolutely established itself as a juggernaut in the AFC, and we're now to a point where we should start lumping in the Broncos when we talk about the 'big three' in the AFC with the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bills.

Denver has ascended above all of those teams at this moment.