Denver Broncos given stellar 'contender' label after strong 9-2 start

The Broncos are flirting with excellence here in the 2025 NFL Season, and this season is honestly giving some of us flashbacks to the 2015 campaign. Right now, the Broncos will reset up on the Week 12 bye and regroup for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 13.

Denver should be able to win, at least, three of the remaining six games, but four our more feels possible given how good this team is. Well, not everyone is buying into the Broncos, as some still have questions about the offense.

It's a valid point of concern, but the unit is not inept and has done enough to help Denver get to 9-2. The Broncos were recently given this contender label, and it's the right one for this team.

The Denver Broncos are a contender and might have what it takes to win it all

Here is Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report and his reasoning for giving the Denver Broncos a contender label:

Case for Contender: They're technically the top seed in the NFL at 9-2 following a statement Week 11 victory over long-dominant division rival Kansas City. For the second year running, the defense is elite.



Case for Pretender: While Bo Nix is a stellar young starting quarterback, the offense has sometimes been inconsistent if not erratic. The unit recently turned it over five times in a three-week span.



Verdict: Contender. Last year was their "not quite ready" experience. This year, they're lining themselves up to enter the playoffs as the favorite in the AFC. The offense just needs to iron some things out, but we know the Broncos have it in them.

The reasoning here is strong, as the Broncos got a feel for the big stage during the 2024 NFL Season, so it's not like this team is breaking out for the first time - they know what it's like to lose close games and have a taste of the playoffs.

That has surely helped them this year, as they have done a total 180 in the one-score games and are obviously on pace to shatter their win total from 2024. Unless something major happens, Denver should be able to close the door on the AFC West and at least earn one of the top two seeds in the AFC playoff picture.

Earning the top seed would give them a bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.