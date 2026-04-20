Denver Broncos final Mock Draft Roundup: Uncertainty for the 62nd pick

Draft week is here, and we aree are days away from one of the biggest events in the NFL calendar year, where college players' lives change forever. The 2026 NFL Draft will be different for the Denver Broncos as they will not have a first-round selection due to the Jaylen Waddle trade. The Miami Dolphins will have Denver's original pick - 30th overall.

Despite Denver not having a first-round pick, in today's NFL, anything can happen, including a trade to move up and get a pick on Thursday. If the Broncos do not make a trade to move up in the upcoming draft, their first selection is set for Friday, April 24th, with the 62nd overall pick. There are multiple options at different positions of need for General Manager George Paton and company to address on day 2.

And speaking of positions of need, the Broncos addressed one with the Waddle trade. Still, some holes could be filled with that 62nd overall pick. There are lots of talented young guys whom Denver could select. Among the remaining positions of need, the priorities should be linebacker, defensive line, running back, and tight end.

That being said, let's explore what experts are predicting for the Broncos with the 62nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Final Denver Broncos mock Draft Roundup - Multiple positions could be targeted at 62

Mel Kiper Jr. - ESPN: Caleb Banks, DL Florida

"Welcome to the draft, Denver! With a pretty deep roster, the Broncos can afford to take a little bit of a risk. Banks' talent is more in line with Round 1, but he is dealing with yet another foot injury, which could keep him on the board until the middle part of Day 2." -- Mel Kiper Jr.

As I mentioned before, the defensive line should be one of Denver's top priorities in this upcoming draft. They lost John Franklin-Myers in free agency, who signed a massive three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Sai'Vion Jones was drafted with a day two selection last year and was able to develop behind Zach Allen and JFM, but saw a limited snap count. Jones' uncertainty could force Denver to add at this position with their top selection in the draft.

Caleb Banks was a stud for the Florida Gators, and falling to 62 could be a steal for the Broncos. He has even been mentioned as a potential first-round option for some teams heading into Thursday. Caleb could fit perfectly in Vance Joseph's unit and become a solid replacement for Franklin-Myers.

Chad Reuter - NFL.com: Jadarian Price, RB Notre Dame

Like Jones, Denver also used a 2025 day two pick to select former UCF running back RJ Harvey. Harvey had flashes throughout his rookie season, including a three-touchdown game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was a solid weapon in the passing game in year one, but was inconsistent as a runner. The former second-round pick could not take advantage of the RB1 job with JK Dobbins sidelined due to injury.

The Broncos re-signed running backs JK Dobbins (who has an injury history) and Jaleel McLaughlin in free agency, but they still should add to this room. Price is a powerful runner who can perfectly complement Dobbins and Harvey. He is an explosive player who was a top-tier offensive weapon for Notre Dame.

Dane Brugler - The Athletic: CJ Allen, LB Georgia

In my opinion, Denver's top defensive need must be linebacker despite re-signing Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. If it were my decision, they should trade up to land Texas Tech's stud Jacob Rodriguez; if not, there are other options. Yes, Singleton has had lots of tackles, but at the same time, this is a position that needs a lot of athleticism, and Singleton has missed key tackles and has been beaten up in man-to-man coverages.

CJ Allen was mentioned as the potential Broncos selection with the 30th overall pick in early mock drafts before the Waddle trade. Getting him at 62 would be a steal. He is a polished and very explosive linebacker who can easily replace Singleton in the starting defense.

Matt Miller - ESPN: Eli Stowers, TE Vanderbilt

"Evan Engram was added last offseason to be the Broncos' "Joker" tight end, but he'll be 32 years old. Stowers dazzled at the combine and could be a good fit in Denver." -- Matt Miller

Tight End has been a position of need for the Broncos since Julius Thomas left following the 2014 season. They have had multiple solid guys, including Evan Engram, who they signed last season, but none have been a top-tier weapon. Denver re-signed Adam Trautman, but he is a blocking tight end.

Eli Stowers is an interesting prospect for the Broncos to add with their first pick in the draft. He has even been mocked in the first round to the New England Patriots, which could make him a steal if he is there at 62. The former Vanderbilt tight end is an interesting prospect. For me, he looks more like a receiver than a tight end, which could be a favorable factor for Davis Webb.

Ryan Wilson - CBS + Nick Kosmider - The Athletic: Lee Hunter, DL Texas Tech

As I have mentioned before, the defensive line might be the selection at 62nd overall with the departure of Franklin-Myers. Banks might be the top guy there, but if he is not available, Texas Tech's Lee Hunter is an interesting guy. He might not be the Broncos' best option among the Red Raiders' prospects (ILB Jacob Rodriguez), but it is an interesting one. Both Ryan Wilson of CBS and Nick Kosmeider of The Athletic have Denver selecting the 300+ pound DL with the 62nd pick.

Hunter is a big defensive lineman whose biggest strength is run blocking. He could be a nice piece to Vance Joseph's defense, especially with DJ Jones playing less than 60% of the snaps last season. He could also be a replacement for Franklin-Myers.