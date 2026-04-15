3 draft prospects only Sean Payton and the Broncos could turn into stars

The Denver Broncos run one of the most unique offenses in all of football, and it takes a specific kind of player to work within head coach Sean Payton’s system. Even with play-calling duties shifting from Payton to offensive coordinator David Webb, the DNA of the team has not changed heading into the 2026 season. The Broncos have made it clear with their lack of free agency action that their focus is on the draft, which is one of general manager George Paton’s strong suits.

The duo of Payton and Paton has found great success in the draft in recent years, especially as they go further against the grain with their selections. The duo caught all the flak in the world wth their selection of quarterback Bo Nix at 12th overall in 2024, just for Nix to lead the Broncos to the playoffs in his first two seasons.

You'd think by now that the general NFL media would have caught on to how well these two work together, but apparently, they have not, and the Broncos are going to steal another great piece right out from under their noses. The Broncos have helped turn players that other teams did not want into stars, and are doing it with somewhat regularity.

The Denver Broncos could turn these three offensive draft prospects into stars

3. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Stowers is arguably the most polarizing prospect expected to go in the top-100, mainly because no one is exactly sure what position he is going to play in the NFL. This isn't as simple as if an offensive lineman is going to play guard or center, but a debate over whether he is a tight end or a wide receiver. The likely outcome is somewhere in the neighborhood of Mike Gesicki, which would be a wonderful piece for the Broncos. Payton loves his matchup nightmares, and Stowers could be exactly that with Nix.

2. RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price is one of the best pure runners in the NFL Draft, and that could make him an incredibly appealing option for the Broncos. Denver sorely missed a true bell-cow option once JK Dobbins went down last year, so Price as the third could work incredibly well off the bat. He would also become Denver's long-term answer at running back, and in a Payton system, he could easily see a high volume of carries for the next 5-10 years. If that is the case, and the offensive line remains a strength for the Broncos, expect Price to be viewed as an elite back before long.

1. RB Jaden Nixon, UCF

Nixon might not come off the board until the final round, but he could be an incredibly interesting piece in an offensive system like Payton's. He has shown the ability to be a strong pass-catching back, has breakaway speed, and is one of the best kick returners in the country. In space, he is one of the more dynamic players available, and Payton loves guys who can make moves in space.

At his best, Nixon profiles as a player who could exceed 500 yards in rushing, receiving, and returning. He averaged over 800 scrimmage yards over his final two college seasons and led the country in average return yards in his sophomore season.