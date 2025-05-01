Denver Broncos fans get a major uniform update that they didn't ask for

The Denver Broncos changed their uniforms last year, and the fallout still seems to be mixed. Well, a major uniform update just dropped down in the NFL world. This is an interesting development, but one that could bring some fun newness to the team and to the NFL.

A press release last week by the NFL sets the stage for a new "Rivalries" initiative alongside Nike, and it's actually something pretty cool and obviously includes the Denver Broncos. Here are some blurbs on this new development:

"Nike and the National Football League are announcing Rivalries, a new and exciting uniform and fan gear program that will give athletes and fans an opportunity to connect like never before. The program will elevate NFL rivalry games over the next four seasons, with specially designed Nike uniforms and fan gear. Rivalries will drive fan engagement by celebrating storied traditions and uniting communities with unique and elevated product designs.



Each participating team will wear a unique Rivalries uniform with designs rooted extensively in local community insights during a single home game against a division rival. The designs have been brought to life by pulling inspiration from the history of each market and the aspects of the community that only that team’s city embodies.



Following their reveal, these Rivalries uniforms will be included in their team’s uniform lineup for three years after introduction, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Teams from the AFC South and NFC North will debut their Rivalries uniforms in 2026, followed by NFC East and AFC West teams in 2027, and teams from the AFC North and NFC South in 2028." NFL Corporate Communications

A major uniform update that no Broncos fan asked for

So, this is pretty neat. Basically, in the 2027 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos get to unveil a new and specific uniform for one divisional home game. And this does feel a lot like those "City Connect" uniforms we have seen in other professional sports leagues across the country. This almost feels like an alternative to the alternative.

I'd be excited to see how the team's uniform would look in two years. The AFC South and NFC South get us started with this new campaign in the 2026 season, and the AFC West and NFC East will get to embark on this in 2027. However, is this the uniform update that Broncos fans have been wanting? Not exactly, as many of the fans have been clamoring for the team to make their 1977 throwback uniforms the full-time home jerseys.

If you ask me; that's a bad idea, as I do believe it would be overkill, and fans would get tired of being such an objectively awesome uniform every home game - it's one of those things where too much of it could bring down the value and history behind it.

But many of the fans may not feel that way. For now, though, the Broncos will get to trot out a new uniform in the 2027 NFL Season as apart of this "Rivalries" campaign with the NFL and Nike.