Denver Broncos better hope that Bo Nix plays up to the moment against Bills

The Denver Broncos came under fire when they took Bo Nix from Oregon in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but all Nix has done this then is prove people wrong and help the team won 24 of their last 34 regular season games.

Denver has turned into one of the winningest teams in the NFL since 2024, and they're in the playoffs for the second year in a row. That hasn't happened since the 2014 and 2025 seasons. Overall, there is reason to believe that Nix can keep steadying this ship for years to come, but the last remaining question with this quarterback might just be how good can he be.

We can all see that Bo Nix is every bit of a franchise quarterback, and in more times than not, he's played well when it matters the most and when the stakes are at the highest. Simply put, the Broncos better hope that Nix is ready to role, as having a bad game, or not playing well enough will have the Broncos home early.

Bo Nix has played up to the moment many times this year, but can he do it this weekend?

Nix has definitely met the moment more times than not this year, and it really got started in Week 5, when he and the offense led multiple score drives to take down the then-unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. It happened again two weeks later, as Denver scored 33 fourth quarter points to beat the New York Giants.

In Week 7, Nix led a game-winning scoring drive against the Houston Texans, lit up the Dallas Cowboys the week before that, and was simply money against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Heck, we aren't even done yet. Bo Nix made up for some poor defense and helped lead the Denver Broncos over the Washington Commanders in overtime.

He also lit up the top-notch Green Bay Packers defense a few weeks later. Still, people want to doubt the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix, but we've seen the second-year QB turn into one of the more clutch passers in the league, and he continues to check all the boxes of being a franchise QB.

The Broncos have been able to win games when Nix hasn't been at his best, but that really cannot happen in the Divisional Round. To be blunt, Bo Nix has to play well, and there isn't any wiggle room. There has to be some downfield shots, chunk plays, and overall efficiency from the QB if the Broncos want any chance to win.

There is also a heightened sense of urgency since a 'one of one' QB in Josh Allen is on the other sideline. Sure, an NFL team has way more players than just the quarterback, but the QB is usually why teams win or lose, and it's time for Bo Nix to again rise to the moment and get the job done.