4 Denver Broncos who could be playing in their final game with the team

Unfortunately, there is always a chance the Denver Broncos are one-and-done in the playoffs for the second year in a row. If that happens, the offseason begins a lot earlier than anyone wants it to begin, but that is the reality for most NFL teams.

The Broncos figure to again tweak the roster as they try to maximize this Super Bowl window they are in, especially while Bo Nix is still on his rookie deal. Denver is rich with resources this offseason, and the front office really has no excuse to not field a top-3 roster in 2026.

These four players, though, just might be entering their final game with the team in the Divisional Round.

These four Denver Broncos might be entering their final game with the team

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton is a free agent this offseason, is on the wrong side of 30, and just isn't a good player anymore. The Denver Broncos have to usher in a new era at the position, and that could look like a younger free agency addition, trade, or even a rookie draft pick. Denver could also look to find some higher quality depth at the position, as well, and I just do not get the sense that Singleton returns in 2026 - there really isn't a need for him anymore.

Troy Franklin, WR

There is a chance that the Denver Broncos swing for the fences for a major WR via trade this offseason, and if that does happen, the team Denver is trading with could want a lesser WR back in the deal, and that's where Troy Franklin comes in. I am not necessarily advocating for the Broncos to trade Franklin, but if there is a path for Denver to seriously upgrade by trading Franklin and a draft pick, the move has to be made. Denver is in an all-in window and have the resources to seriously upgrade in the offseason.

Ben Powers, LG

I have maintained for a while now that I do not believe Ben Powers returns in 2026. He's likely the odd-man out along the offensive line, as NFL teams rarely, if ever, pay all five starters, and with Luke Wattenberg recently getting an extension, Powers could be the one who is cut or traded. He's a good player, but Denver might like who they have in the room, as Alex Palczewski filled in nicely while Powers was out.

Dre Greenlaw, LB

The Denver Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw in the offseason, but they clearly hedged their bet a bit, as they can get out of the deal quite easily in 2026. Greenlaw's injury history was too much to ignore, and, unfortunately, he was hurt for more than half the season this year. Denver could opt to totally start fresh at the position, and that might be a wise move.

Even though Dre Greenlaw is a borderline elite player when healthy, the best ability is availability, and Denver gave themselves an 'out' in the contract after one season for a reason.