Denver Broncos are a perfect fit for this reclamation project in the NFC

The Denver Broncos have an elite offensive line but won't have the same faces as the starters forever, so this potential project makes a ton of sense. When Sean Payton arrived back in 2023, he and George Paton went out in free agency and signed Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.

Both Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were already present, and in a few short offseasons, this offensive line is arguably the best in the NFL, but the work has only just begun. You see, both Bolles and McGlinchey are beginning to get up there in age, and Powers could be cut this coming offseason.

The Broncos absolutely have offensive line needs in the future, so they should ensure the unit keeps getting the necessary investment to remain at the top. Well, this offensive lineman from the NFC could be a reclamation project and someone the Broncos should take a stab at for the future.

Evan Neal could be an interesting long-term reclamation project for the Denver Broncos

Evan Neal was a first-round pick back in the 2022 NFL Draft and simply did not cut it at tackle. Well, he has since moved to guard, and, well, I'll let you see for yourself:

Damn national broadcast made an Evan Neal lowlight reel pic.twitter.com/ET0QRwMNhH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 22, 2025

The main appeal with Neal is that he's massive, still young, and was a first-round pick for a reason. When you think about it, players like this might just need a fresh start, and if the Giants cut him, which is absolutely possible, the Denver Broncos should strike and make the deal.

Offensive line coach Zach Strief has established himself as one of the best coaches in the NFL, and the Broncos are simply a well-oiled machine. This coaching staff is elite, frankly, and they should be in the business of taking chances on players like this.

The worst that can happen is Neal still doesn't put it together and Denver simply moves on, but they'll have needs along the offensive line in the near future, so exhausting all of their options is a wise idea.