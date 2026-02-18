Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft is a Broncos nightmare (but not why you think)

The latest 2026 NFL mock draft from expert Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com is a complete disaster for the Denver Broncos.

And it might surprise you that the disastrous part of this mock draft actually has nothing to do with the Broncos' pick in DJ's mock draft, which was a very good one (CJ Allen, LB, Georgia). It actually has everything to do with the players Jeremiah projected to go to the Broncos' rivals, which makes this scenario a total nightmare.

Of course, he has the Raiders opening up the NFL Draft by picking Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, who just led Indiana to a National Championship. We've all come to grips with the idea of that happening. But Jeremiah's picks for the Chiefs and Chargers really add to the pain of this prediction overall.

Daniel Jeremiah predicts Chiefs, Chargers take playmakers ahead of Broncos in new mock draft

In his new 1st-round mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah has the Chiefs selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the 9th overall pick, and the Chargers selecting Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the 20th overall pick.

The Chiefs are in mostly uncharted waters this offseason with Patrick Mahomes suffering a bad injury late last season and the team picking in the top 10 (9th overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

And with that 9th pick, you expect them to get a difference-maker, but getting a playmaker like Jeremiyah Love would just simply be downright annoying. Love was one of the best playmakers in all of college football the past two seasons, and his college tape is on par with some of the best running backs to come out of the college ranks in the last couple of decades.

And that really isn't an exaggeration.

If this were baseball, scouts would call Jeremiyah Love a "five tool" player. He's got all of the physical attributes you covet along with the intangible qualities that make him the type of player you really want to build around.

Kenyon Sadiq is perhaps the best tight end in the draft by a longshot this year. He might end up being the only 1st-round tight end in this class, and getting him at pick 20 overall would feel like a steal. Even with the Chargers already having Oronde Gadsden II on the roster, they could look to upgrade that tight end spot.

Frankly, a player like Sadiq might be the best player on the board regardless of position at that juncture. And another weapon like that for Justin Herbert would once again simply be annoying from the Broncos' perspective.

There's a reason we've seen the Broncos continually adding to the defensive side of the ball in recent years, and it's largely because they have a lot to deal with already in their own division six games per year. That might get even tougher in 2026 if this scenario comes to pass.