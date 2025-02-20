Creating a trade package for the Broncos to trade for Myles Garrett

The Denver Broncos probably won't trade for Myles Garrett, but that won't stop us from whipping up a trade package for the player. Right now, we have no idea if the Cleveland Browns will even pick up the phone and listen to offers, but when you look at their situation, it makes a ton of sense to make the move.

The Browns saw the Deshaun Watson trade blow up in their face - they are in cap hell now and have no clear direction. This team absolutely needs more draft picks and cap space to kickstart this unexpected rebuild.

Garrett won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and has been named to six Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pros. He's a future Hall of Famer and does not turn 30 years old until this December. Across his regular season career, which spans 117 games, Garrett has 102.5 sacks, 116 tackles for loss, and 200 QB hits.

He averages 14.9 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 QB hits across a 17-game season. He's one of the most complete defensive players of this century and is the elite of the elite. Myles Garrett has also missed just four games since the start of the 2020 NFL Season.

If the Denver Broncos were to put forth their best offer for Myles Garrett, would they, and what would it look like? Well, as we saw later in the 2024 NFL Season, the defensive line and defensive front as a whole seemed to take a step back. You have to wonder if the front seven is missing one more notable starter. That player could come at defensive tackle, not defensive end, but getting someone of Garrett's caliber on the team would be huge.

Let's crack open this hypothetical trade offer for Myles Garrett:

OK, so, this is what I came up with. The Denver Broncos will send two defensive starters and two draft picks in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts for Myles Garrett. Would this offer get it done? The team would surely have to part with a first-round pick in any offer you'd think of, so that's going to be a guarantee. I also can't imagine that the Browns only net one high draft pick in this deal. I added the Broncos second-rounder in 2026 and also tossed them John Franklin-Myers and Jonathon Cooper.

This could pave the way for Jonah Elliss to start the opposite of Nik Bonitto in 2025. The defensive line would then look like:



Zach Allen / Malcolm Roach / Myles Garrett / Nik Bonitto / Jonah Elliss

And this would be before any potential free agency additions. Maybe I have my orange-colored glasses on, but I have no idea how this would not be decent value for Myles Garrett. The Denver Broncos would be giving up quite a bit to get the player, but shoot, this is Myles Garrett we're talking about.

If this exact offer could get it done, would the Denver Broncos do it?