Cowboys could not refuse these Broncos' trade packages for Micah Parsons

Adam Schefter dropped another Micah Parsons' bombshell on Tuesday, so the Denver Broncos should make a major move. The Cowboys not being able to take care of Micah Parsons is just flat-out ridiculous.

The Denver Broncos' own 2021 first-round draft pick in Patrick Surtain II was not only given a long-term extension, but got that extension when he should have, and Denver did not mess around with it. Dallas cannot say the same with Micah Parsons.

Here is Adam Schefter on the latest news with Micah Parsons and the Cowboys:

Could the Denver Broncos pull off a major trade for the best pass-rusher in the NFL? Let's whip up three trade packages the Cowboys simply could not refuse.

3 trade packages the Dallas Cowboys could not refuse from the Denver Broncos for Micah Parsons

Trade Package No. 1

Broncos get: Micah Parsons

Cowboys get: Nik Bonitto and 2026 1st-Round Pick

Let's start with a basic one; the Dallas Cowboys get a high-end pass-rusher in Nik Bonitto, but Bonitto is clearly not a good as Parsons, so to sweeten the deal, the Broncos lump in their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas would still have to extend the 2022 draft pick, but it should be a lot easier given Bonitto would not have the asking price that Parsons would.

Trade Package No. 2

Broncos get: Micah Parsons

Cowboys get: Jonah Elliss, 2026 1st and 2nd-Round Picks

Denver keeps Nik Bonitto in this trade package and instead includes Jonah Elliss and first and second-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. This one does feel unlikely but does give the Cowboys a very young and encouraging player in Elliss, who is plenty good enough to start, and they also get some high-end capital as well in the 2026 NFL Draft to help them continue on their rebuild.

Trade Package No. 3:

Broncos get: Micah Parsons and Damone Clark

Cowboys get: Nik Bonitto, Alex Singleton, 2026 1st-Round Pick, 2027 2nd-Round Pick

The last trade package has a lot going on, as the Broncos are flipping Bonitto and Alex Singleton for Micah Parsons and linebacker Damone Clark, who could be an upgrade over Singleton. Denver also sends over a first-round pick in 2026 and second-round pick in 2027 as well. Clark started all 17 games for Dallas in 2023, amassing 109 total tackles and four tackles for loss. He's also just 25 years old and could be a long-term solution for Denver in the ILB room.

Would the Dallas Cowboys entertain any of these trade offers for Micah Parsons?