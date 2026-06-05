Courtland Sutton's comments at Broncos OTAs prove Jaylen Waddle trade will work

The Denver Broncos 2025 season ended on a sour note, but they believe they are Super Bowl contenders. The offense needed some more juice in the receiver room, which is why they traded for receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Courtland Sutton was Denver's No. 1 wide receiver over the last few years, and with Waddle in the fold, people naturally expect him to take a step back, but he isn't worried about that in the slightest when speaking to reporters.

"Shoot, you guys know me. We’ve talked for years at this point, and I want to win games.... I think us seeing that last year, we got to see what that benefit is in terms of overall team success. I think having that mentality as an offense and team will ultimately get us where we want to get to. . . . The targets will come. I always say, the ball is going to find you no matter what. You just need to go out there and do your job,” Sutton said via Mike Klis of KUSA.

These comments are great to see from a fan's point of view and show Sutton's mindset. And that will benefit this team in 2026.

Courtland Sutton will be selfless veteran for Denver Broncos in 2026

Sutton has been this team's No. 1 receiver for the past several years, so fans expect No. 14 to get the lion's share of the targets, but that may not be the case in 2026. The Broncos gave up three draft picks to acquire Waddle, so they will make a concerted effort to get him the football. And that shouldn't be a surprise, as Waddle is extremely fast and explosive.

In five seasons in Miami, Waddle had 373 receptions for 5,039 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. He averages 13.5 yards per reception, with three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt.

Meanwhile, has spent his entire eight-year career with Denver. Across 115 games, Sutton has 453 catches for 6,357 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns. Over the last five seasons, the SMU product has led Denver in targets. Despite being the go-to guy in the passing attack for the past several years, things are expected to change, but it doesn't bother him.

The fact that Sutton only cares about the team's success and not his own is massive. Receivers are known for being divas when they don't get the ball. A.J. Brown is the most recent example, as he was unhappy in Philadelphia during the 2024/2025 seasons, even though he had 97-plus targets and 1,000-plus receiving yards in both campaigns.

That can derail a team's chemistry, but it won't be a problem in Denver with Sutton, and it will only have a positive ripple effect on the offense.