Could Broncos' RB RJ Harvey win a major individual award in 2025 season?

The Denver Broncos may have one of the 'hidden gem' rookies in the 2025 class. Could he win a major award in the coming season?

RJ Harvey was the Broncos 60th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's an explosive running back who can do a little bit of everything, and as we all know, head coach Sean Payton does have a rich history with running back usage.

It seemed like Harvey was in line to takeover the RB1 duties, but the team signed JK Dobbins earlier in June. This does make the Broncos backfield a lot better, but it also does make Harvey's involvement in his rookie season a bit cloudy.

However, some people still seem to be quite high on the RB in his first year with the Broncos.

Could RJ Harvey win a major award in the 2025 NFL Season?

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com dubbed RJ Harvey as a longshot pick to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year

"When Sean Payton decided to draft Harvey in Round 2, he likely envisioned the former UCF standout thriving in an Alvin Kamara-like role with the Broncos. Measuring 5-foot-8, 205 pounds with outstanding balance, body control, hand-eye coordination and burst, Harvey can create mismatches in a variety of spots depending on his pre-snap alignment. He’s too quick and shifty for linebackers in space, but he also flashes enough power and pop to run through arm tackles in the hole. As a gritty runner with a little pizzazz, he is the do-it-all playmaker Payton covets as his feature back in his diverse offensive system. Given his potential workload and supporting cast, Harvey could put up eye-popping numbers for a team on the rise." Bucky Brooks

One thing that does benefit Harvey is the injury history of JK Dobbins, as it only may be a matter of time before Dobbins is out of the lineup with an injury. This could pave the way for Harvey to eventually takeover RB1 duties, but years ago in New Orleans, Payton was having two RBs produce at an elite tick with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara for a couple of seasons.

I personally believe that Payton is looking for his next great RB duo, and Harvey might be more of a 'Kamara' for the 2025 Denver Broncos. If that is the case, the rookie could immediately make an impact and eat up a ton of yardage, making life a lot easier for the passing game. The Broncos must field a more potent rushing attack in the 2025 NFL Season.

If not, this offense isn't going to take that necessary step forward. The defense is going to be elite, so it's really up to the offense to cap-off this team and turn it into one of the best in the NFL.