Ceiling and floor predictions for the Denver Broncos approaching Week 1

The Denver Broncos have a chance to be truly great in the 2025 NFL Season. What is the team's ceiling and floor? Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, many had predicted the Denver Broncos to only win a handful of games.

And some predictions had the team winning only three or four, but a 10-7 season has set the stage for what could be a prolific 2025 season and a year where the team vaults to contender status. Anyway, the conversation has honestly now turned to if the Broncos are going to regress or not.

The success this team had in 2024 could be a runway to a disappointing regression year in the eyes of some. Let's dive into the team's ceiling and floor predictions for the 2025 NFL Season.

Ceiling and floor predictions for the 2025 Denver Broncos

Ceiling: 13-4

The main reason why the Denver Broncos could win 13 games is if both sides of the ball come together. The Broncos had a top-3 defense in the 2024 NFL Season, and it got better in the offseason with the additions of Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron. If the unit stays mostly healthy and is able to build on their insane success in 2024, this is going to be the top unit in the NFL. On paper, the defense does not have a notable weakness, and both the pass rush and tight secondary play could work well together.

Offensively, Denver really just needs their run game to get going, and with the additions of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, that could happen. Dobbins was on pace for over 1,000 yards in the 2024 season with the LA Chargers, so it's not like Denver doesn't have production out of the backfield, and the other two RBs in Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie could give Denver one of the deeper RB units in the NFL.

An improved run game is going to make the passing attack that much more efficient, and a defense expected to be among the best in the NFL could truly turn Denver into a juggernaut.

Floor: 9-8

This team could miss the playoffs, but they are way too talented to not at least finish with a winning record, but the floor might only be a mediocre nine-win season, and this could look like the team failing to build on their defensive success from 2024, leading to a slight regression, and the offense still not taking off primarily due to another year of an inconsistent run game and not having a go-to playmaker in the passing game.