Cam Jordan Saints return could prove Broncos are already in good hands

The Denver Broncos are boasting one of the best rosters in the NFL, but it's not without a few flaws. Even with some notable offseason additions, it still feels like the tight end and inside linebacker rooms are shaky.

That could end up not being the case in 2026 if those additions pan out, but the Broncos could make the argument that another addition at a weaker position is needed before the regular season begins. One of the more notable departures the team saw this offseason was John Franklin-Myers.

The stud defensive end simply priced his way out of Denver, signing a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans worth over $20 million. That simply was never going to be a financial option for the Broncos, so now the team is left with a bit of uncertainty at this position, and with this key free agent returning to his old team, that may prove that the Broncos believe they are in good hands.

Denver Broncos might already be in goods hands even without signing Cam Jordan

For much of the offseason, many had wondered if the Broncos would fill the vacant defensive end spot with Cam Jordan, a long-time Sean Payton player. On Tuesday, though, news broke that Jordan would be returning to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal, which likely represents the final year of his NFL career:

The #Saints are bringing back one of their franchise greats, as eight-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan is set to return, sources say.



The two sides are putting the finishing touches on a 1-year, incentive-laden deal during his visit today. pic.twitter.com/8dU9cf1QkV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 16, 2026

Jordan has played multiple spots along the defensive line and would have been able to be a 3-4 defensive end despite playing in a 4-3 for the bulk of his career. In 2025 for the Saints, Jordan started all 17 games and finished with 10.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits.

Even if Jordan were to have signed with the Broncos and produced just one tick below this production, it would have been worth it. With Jordan returning to the Saints, the Broncos likely view their current defensive end room as being plenty good enough.

The obvious thing to note here is that the Broncos are a legitimate Super Bowl contender, and teams like Denver can make these one-year free agent deals for reliable veterans. Moves like that fit in the 'all-in' mindset that many Super Bowl-caliber teams have.

It's also why you might see veterans on expiring contracts get traded to contenders during the season, for example - this happened with Von Miller getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021.

The Broncos signing Jordan would have fit into that type of move, but, unless Denver has something else brewing, this team is clearly confident in Eyioma Uwazurike, Sai'vion Jones, and rookie Tyler Onyedim.

Uwazurike was a very solid rotational player for the Broncos and has great length, standing at 6-6 and having over 35-inch arms. He could be viewed as the de-facto starter. However, both Jones and Onyedim each have qualities you want to see in a starting defensive line.

Jones appears to be a stronger pass-rusher than Onyedim, but Onyedim is a better run defender. These two and their development could end up being a huge talking point the rest of the summer, and Uwazurike seemingly having a mostly-clear path to start could allow him to round out into a full-time starter.

If the Broncos would have signed Jordan, that would have clearly sent a message to those players, but by not signing him, the front office just symbolically sent a message of confidence in 'their guys.'