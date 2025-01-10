Buffalo Bills could be due for a 'dud' game at home against Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have not lost a home game in the 2024 NFL Season. Could they be due to lose in the Wild Card Round against the Denver Broncos? The last time the Bills lost a home game was back in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team has been a total wagon at home over the next calendar year. It's become one of the toughest places to play in all of sports. And in 2024, the Bills seem to be hitting their stride in the Josh Allen era. Depending on who you ask, Allen is the clear-cut MVP of the NFL, and it is not a stretch to say that the Buffalo Bills are the best they have been in quite some time.

The Bills might be due for a bad game...

Well, Buffalo gets to host the frisky Denver Broncos in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Denver managed to win their final game of the season and clinch a 10-7 record and the seventh seed in the AFC. By most predictions, they have shattered expectations for 2024 and have nothing to lose and everything to gain in the playoffs.

The Bills have bigger fish to fry if we are being honest - this team has Super Bowl aspirations, and just about everyone thinks of them as a Super Bowl contender. Their main issue, and it's been the issue for the entire AFC, is that they simply cannot get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. They've failed to do it.

The Chiefs do not feel as good as the Bills this year, and even though the Chiefs have the no. 1seed, Buffalo did beat them earlier this year in a convincing win. The momentum would have you believe that Buffalo is going to blowout the Denver Broncos, but just how much longer can Buffalo keep their home winning streak alive?

Doesn't this kind of feel like a trap game that can benefit the Denver Broncos? There is such a thing as overthinking it and overcompensating, and I think most of the Bills' roster would be lying if they said they were not thinking about another playoff matchup this year with the Chiefs.

Denver has some roster and coaching advantages coming into this game, and with the way the momentum is trending, it would not shock me if the Broncos were able to take advantage of a potential 'dud' game by the Bills in the Wild Card Round.