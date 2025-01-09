Broncos initial injury report vs. Bills a great sign for Wild Card upset

If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, they're going to need all hands on deck. Looking at the initial injury report the team released on Wednesday, it seems likely that will be the case.

There are a handful of players on the team's injury report and the only player with a "DNP" status from Wednesday's practice is not even an "injured" player at all. Rookie offensive tackle Frank Crum is down and out right now with an illness he's dealing with.

Broncos looking healthy ahead of Wild Card matchup vs. Bills

The only player with even a "limited" status who is actually dealing with an injury is cornerback Damarri Mathis, who is dealing with a back issue.

Nate Adkins popped up on the injury report this week with an abdomen injury, but as a full participant on Wednesday, it should be expected that he's going to be good to go for the Buffalo game.

Even running back Tyler Badie, who is still on injured reserve, is practicing in full and is cleared to come back into the lineup should the Broncos decide they want to throw a fourth running back into the mix. Although, with how Sean Payton has described it's difficult to even get three backs involved in the rotation, that may not be the most likely outcome here.

Still, the fact that even the guy who is currently on IR is practicing in full is indicative of the bigger picture here, which is that the Broncos are locked, loaded, and healthy for their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/mDHbbwwbUR — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 8, 2025

By comparison here, the Bills' injury report is looking extensive. Most of the guys on this list are "full" participants which is good news for them, but there's obviously a lot more going on with this list and it's now abundantly clear why Buffalo decided to rest guys in Week 18. We'll see how their guys progress on Thursday's injury report.

Overall for this game, it doesn't appear as though either team is going to be missing any key pieces from their respective 53-man rosters. Even looking at the guys currently on Buffalo's injured reserve, they aren't missing anyone that you would expect to be a key piece of this team right now.

It's game on for both of these squads assuming each team makes it out of practices this week without any hiccups.