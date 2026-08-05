Broncos' WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey can't stop making noise at training camp

The Denver Broncos are among the best wide receiver teams in the NFL following their major Jaylen Waddle trade earlier in the offseason. Waddle adds a much-needed weapon atop the depth chart and is going to open up a lot for the rest of the group.

Not only that, but we've also seen guys like Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims Jr step up during training camp, so this unit suddenly feels like a major strength. With Waddle and Courtland Sutton atop the depth chart, the Broncos will need to see a third receiver step up in some capacity.

But even beyond that, the Broncos will also need contributions from players further down on the depth chart, and during Wednesday's practice, one of those potential options stepped up and had a big day.

Denver Broncos WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey is making plays all over the place at training camp

Veteran receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who seems to be one of Sean Payton's 'guys,' had quite the practice on Wednesday, making catches all over the place across all quarterbacks, Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Sam Ehlinger:

Lil’Jordan Humphrey is feasting today. Catches all over the field from all the QBs — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 5, 2026

Humphrey has been with the Broncos multiple times before. He had a stint back in the 2023 season, in the 2024 season, and actually signed with the team mid-season in 2025 after being poached off the New York Giants practice squad.

Even though Humphrey is every bit of a deep depth piece, he can't seem to go away, which is far from a bad thing. At his frame, standing at 6-4 and weighing 225 pounds, he does play a physical brand of football and is someone who is an asset with run blocking, which could get him on the roster.

When talking about the Broncos receiver room right now, the one player who really hasn't showed out a ton is Troy Franklin, which is interesting. Franklin isn't much of a blocker and does have the lowest ceiling of guys like Waddle, Sutton, Bryant, and Mims. The Broncos also typically keep five receivers on the roster, and if the team values Humphrey's contributions enough, he could end up making the conversation very interesting a bit later in the summer.

We're still a ways away from that, but Humphrey has been able to stick around on the team for multiple years now, and the 'dog days' of camp are really when those depth players can make a name for themselves.

With another big day at practice, Humphrey may very well play himself onto the Broncos roster yet again.