Following the 2025 NFL Draft, one truth appeared perfectly clear: Courtland Sutton remains the Broncos' top wide receiver and figures to be so for at least a few more years. Following a career year and seeming rejuvenation with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the Broncos absolutely had their chances to take a top-flight wide receiver.

The team passed on the likes of Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden, two of the top receivers who were on the board for Denver at 20th overall. Instead, Denver showed a true vote of confidence in the veteran Sutton.

Broncos faith in Courtland Sutton proven through 2025 NFL Draft

Denver did add wideout Pat Bryant from Illinois, but his skillset is rather different from Sutton's and does not pose a threat to the Broncos starter. Sutton's standing in the organization looked questionable after the team moved on from Jerry Jeudy, who is now set to catch passes from any of the five new Browns quarterbacks, and Sutton was coming off a down 2023 season. Sean Payton showed confidence in the veteran, and his confidence paid off quickly with Sutton's immediate connection with Bo Nix.

In his age-29 season, Sutton put up arguably the best season of his NFL career, bringing in 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns. Over the past two years combined, the SMU product has hauled in 18 touchdowns over 33 games. Not only did his monster season cement him as a legitimate top wide receiver in the NFL, but it also cemented his place in Broncos history. Much like Garett Bolles and Pat Surtain, Sutton decided to stick it out with the Broncos despite some awful seasons and one as the laughing stock of the NFL.

The Broncos made a few moves in the draft to add younger talent to already deep positions, such as they did with defensive end by adding two edge rushers. The team added Pat Bryant, but in no way does he serve as some top receiver in waiting. If anything, he fixes an immediate need of a receiver they can trust over the middle and between the numbers.

There were plenty of winners and losers of the NFL Draft, but Courtland Sutton walked away as arguably the biggest winner in Denver. Sutton is just outside of the top-10 for receiving yards in franchise history, and another 1,000 yards season would vault him into the top-5, passing Ed McCaffrey and falling short of Lionel Taylor. In one of the quietest careers imaginable, Courtland Sutton is one of the all-time Denver receivers before turning 30, and is primed for another big season with Bo Nix at the helm.