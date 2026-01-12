Broncos will have perfect shot at playoff revenge in Divisional Round

The Denver Broncos will get an opportunity at revenge in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, that much we know for sure.

The Broncos will host either the Buffalo Bills or the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the playoffs, and it'll be an opportunity for the team to exorcise some demons regardless.

The Buffalo Bills went to Jacksonville and got the first win on the road in the Josh Allen era. That alone is a crazy statistic, because Allen has already won eight playoff games in his NFL career, including one against the Broncos just last season.

The Broncos had the benefit of watching everybody else in the AFC beating up on each other while they await their opponent for next weekend. Being the top seed in the AFC, the Broncos will obviously be hosting the lowest seed, and at the time this post is being written, it's going to be either the Buffalo Bills or the Los Angeles Chargers.

The angle of revenge against the Bills is obvious. Buffalo put a beating on the Broncos in last year's postseason that had everyone in Broncos Country just thankful to be there in the first place. That playoff loss was the catalyst for what Sean Payton said was one of the team's primary goals in 2025: Hosting playoff games.

The only way to do that is to win the division, and that's exactly what the Broncos did.

Part of that division title included a 5-1 record against AFC West opponents, the one loss coming against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos beat the Chargers in Week 18, but it was against a lot of the Chargers' backup players, and Los Angeles felt like they did enough to keep it close with the Broncos that they were feeling pretty good after that game about their chances of returning to Denver.

Bo Nix has yet to beat Justin Herbert in his NFL career, and he knows it. And it's not like the Broncos haven't had the Chargers right where they've wanted them. They blew a second-half lead in Los Angeles late last season before losing on a game-ending field goal earlier in 2025.

The Broncos will be able to carry a little extra chip on their shoulder going into this matchup regardless of who is coming to town, and at this stage of the season, every little bit helps.