Broncos will easily make Chargers regret letting this key former player leave

The Denver Broncos signed one key former Los Angeles Chargers player in free agency, and they're going to regret letting him leave. The signing didn't happen until late in free agency, but the Denver Broncos signing JK Dobbins could be one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

After taking RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos obviously felt like they needed more help at the position. Dobbins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason and ended up rushing for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games.

He was easily on pace to break the 1,000-yard mark, but Dobbins was still not able to stay on the field for a full season, as he has never played more than 15 games in a season, and his injury history is the primary reason why he's not latched onto a team. Well, with Denver getting a chance with Dobbins, they could make the LA Chargers totally regret letting him walk out of the building.

Denver Broncos will make LA Chargers regret letting JK Dobbins leave

LA rebuilt their RB room with Najee Harris in free agency and Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it is pretty telling that the RB-needy Denver Broncos stayed away from both Harris and Hampton - it really does make you think that Denver saw glaring issues with both players.

Najee Harris is dealing with a pretty shocking eye injury from a July 4th incident, and they took Hampton in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, multiple picks after the Broncos chose Jahdae Barron.

Furthermore, the Broncos have been among the least-injured teams in the NFL and took many swings on injury-prone players in Dobbins, Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga. That kind of does tell you how confident the franchise is in keeping these players on the field.

JK Dobbins signed with the perfect team, and the Denver Broncos are going to make the LA Chargers regret letting him go.