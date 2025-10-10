Broncos will beat the Jets in London if they do these three things

The Denver Broncos are coming off one of their biggest wins since Super Bowl 50, if not the best one, in Week 5 on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champions. Denver has a 3-2 record despite back-to-back losses in weeks 2 and 3, and is tied in first place in the AFC West division with the Chargers. Los Angeles has back-to-back losses, but has the advantage over the Broncos due to their head-to-head matchup and conference record.

Denver will attempt to win their third consecutive game and improve to 4-2 early Sunday against the winless New York Jets. The game will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Although listed as a Jets' home game, it will be played at a neutral site, which benefits the Broncos by avoiding the poor turf at MetLife Stadium. This will be the first Broncos game outside the United States since the Russell Wilson "High knees" plane history in the Nathaniel Hackett season. Denver defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in that game, which was played at Wembley Stadium.

If Denver wants to win this overseas game and return home with a 4-2 record, there are several things this team must do. New York is the only winless team in the NFL, but in today's league, any team can beat any team, so the Broncos cannot take this one as an easy matchup.

3 keys to victory for the Broncos in Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets:

1. Avoid another Breece Hall legacy game and be cautious with Fields' rushing ability:

During his young NFL career, Jets' running back Breece Hall has faced the Broncos three times, in two of those, the former Iowa State has had two touchdowns and 84.3 average rushing yards. The touchdowns were long runs. Breece has not been that great so far in this 2025-26 season, but you cannot underestimate opposing team players. He has 80 or more yards in three out of five games so far, and under 30 in the other two.

The Broncos must face Hall like they did with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley. He was unable to run against Denver in Week 5. Like Jalen Hurts, Jets quarterback Justin Fields is a running guy, so the defense must be cautious with his escaping ability.

2. Force Turnovers:

Denver's pass rush has been elite through 5 games in the season. The team leads the league in sacks, and Nik Bonitto leads all players in the same category with 7.0. Despite the great defensive performances, the Broncos have not been able to force many turnovers. Brandon Jones has an interception, and Talanoa Hufanga has a forced fumble. That's it. New York's offense has two turnovers.

Justin Fields has turned the ball over lots of times during his career, but so far with the Jets has been perfect in this category. Their O-Line has allowed 16 sacks, which could be massive for the defense. If they put pressure on the quarterback, they can force him to make bad throws and give Bo Nix extra possessions.

3. Feed the running backs:

In Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, free agent acquisition JK Dobbins had the first Broncos 100+ yard rusher since Latavius Murray in 2022. Rookie RJ Harvey has been a great complement for the former Ravens and Chargers back. Dobbins has had over 75 rushing yards in every game except Week 1 (63). They must feed him to own the clock.

New York has allowed over 100 combined rushing yards in most of their games this season. Denver's run game is improved, so they must take advantage and feed Dobbins. This will help quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos, as they will be able to have long and balanced drives.