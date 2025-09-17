Broncos' wide receiver report card sees key player earning a top grade

The Denver Broncos are 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to the Indianapolis Colts, 28-29.

The offense looked a lot better as Bo Nix and Troy Franklin were the stars of the afternoon. Everyone has been waiting for the breakout game for Franklin and it happened at the perfect time for the Broncos.

The wide receivers have always been a major topic of discussion for me and on paper, it looks like they have improved in certain areas.

So far, things haven't been as advertised to some people that thought highly of this group.

Here is my report card on the wide receivers and their performances in Week 2 against the Colts.

Troy Franklin: A+

I thought Troy Franklin was excellent on Sunday.

I've been big on the type of year that I am expecting of him and what he needs to do for this offense to take that next step, and he showcased that in Week 2.

Having a career game, Franklin recorded eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Troy Franklin is a star in the making 💫 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/pUzs2NAnZn — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 15, 2025

That Oregon connection between Nix and Franklin appears to be all the way back, as they were in lockstep with each other against the Colts.

The one play that comes to mind is the scramble drill pass from Nix down the sideline to Franklin for an incredible play and huge gain. Last year, they may not have connected on that. It's a different story this year, now.

Such an incredible play



The Oregon connection is back 🦆



pic.twitter.com/IjZgZBFwZ1 — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 14, 2025

Franklin was the best receiver not only for the Broncos, but on that field on Sunday. He led the game in targets, receptions, and yards.

It was nice to see him have this type of game, as he has all the makings to be the guy for Nix and this offense.

Courtland Sutton: F

Harsh?

Maybe, but my standards of being a "WR1" may be different from others, and Courtland Sutton didn't resemble anything of that in Week 2.

I've had my fair share of thoughts on Sutton. I am not a "hater" or anything else people would like to think when it comes to how I view Sutton. I actually think he is a good receiver (to some extent), but not for the role he's in at Denver.

Sutton recorded one catch for six yards on four targets. His average separation yards were 1.8, which was by far the lowest of any pass catcher in the game. He was non-existent, and that is just unacceptable for a "WR1."

I've posted this, but I'll reiterate it here as well. If your WR1 can only move the chains by catching back shoulder fades, contested catches, and forcing defensive pass interferences, your offense will struggle from time to time.

Sutton can't create separation against man coverage and rely on only those three things above. Nothing is easy in that aspect, and it's not a sustainable way of being a reliable receiver.

Luckily enough, Franklin possesses more qualities to be a true top dog than Sutton, and we saw it against the Colts. He can create separation more consistently, fast enough to run away from defenders and take the top off the defense. He is a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Unfortunately, Sutton can't do that. He'll be a good WR2 and continue to make those contested catches that are needed.

Better games are ahead for Sutton, but the inconsistency from him on a game-to-game basis as the true number one guy is not good enough.

Hopefully he bounces back against the Chargers, in a crucial divisional game.

Marvin Mims Jr: B-

Marvin Mims Jr. only ran 13 routes against the Colts, but made the most of his opportunities.

He recorded two catches for 24 yards and the opening drive touchdown to get the scoring started for the Broncos.

It was a great pitch and catch between Nix and Mims down the sideline. It was one-on-one coverage, and Nix identified it and hit his guy for six.

Mims has been someone who's been reliable as of late, even dating back to the end of last season. He has been on a great run with Nix and this offense.

I expect Mims to get more touches as the season goes on, including this next game against the Chargers.

Pat Bryant: C

Even with limited time and opportunities, Pat Bryant was a pleasant surprise to me.

I've had some thoughts on Bryant and the draft pick. A lot of people love the pick and love what he brings as a wide receiver in a Sean Payton offense. Social media has let me hear it about Bryant, but I just need to see some things from the rookie to be won over (which I hope I do).

His performance against the Colts was a step in the right direction.

He only ran two routes in Week 1, but ran nine of them against the Colts. So, a larger sample size, yet a bit limited.

Bryant recorded two catches for 18 yards, which were his first of his young career.

I watched all nine routes of his, and realistically, he ran half of them. He was out there for a couple of screen plays, an RPO play to Franklin, and also the play-action touchdown pass to Franklin. So I only really saw five routes from him in the game, which is another small sample size, which is fine.

He did his job and executed what he was asked to do. That's all you can ask from a rookie at this point. The two catches he had were on slants, which everyone was excited for.

One of the slants was against a corner playing off the line of scrimmage, so Bryant had nice leverage and made the play. On the second slant, it was against press coverage and did a nice job of getting some separation and getting a six-yard gain.

The coaching staff is high on the rookie receiver, so I see his snaps increasing as the season goes on. I am not ready to crown him (like how everyone else has already) and would like to see how he develops as the season goes on.

Trent Sherfield Sr: C

Trent Sherfield Sr is the fifth receiver on the depth chart and understands his role for the team and the offense.

So this grade is not a bad indicator of what he did. He is a great run-blocking wide receiver and presents value to this room.

He recorded only one catch for three yards, which is fine.

Watching his routes, he was mainly used as a clear-out guy, helping someone else get open, or executing something else within the framework of the play.

He'll be consistent in what is asked of him. The C grade shouldn't be a negative connotation to what he contributed in the Colts game.