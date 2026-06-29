Broncos well represented in Top 100 NFL Player list as 2026 season looms

The Denver Broncos, as we have said all offseason, are one of the most talented teams in the NFL ahead of the 2026 NFL Season. General Manager George Paton has made a ton of high-end roster moves and was able to bring in Sean Payton to help unlock it all.

Heading into this major season, the Broncos are clearly in a 'Super Bowl or bust' window, and that isn't an exaggeration. In today's NFL, you simply do not see rosters as good as the Broncos very often. This would also be the case for the Los Angeles Rams, a team that Denver could potentially see if they did make the Super Bowl.

With top NFL player lists making their way around the interwebs this offseason, the Broncos were recently well represented in one of those lists.

Pete Prisco's Top 100 Player List for 2026 features a ton of Denver Broncos players

Pete Prisco rolled out his top 100 NFL players for the 2026 season, with six Broncos making the cut:



11th - Patrick Surtain II

26th - Garett Bolles

42nd - Quinn Meinerz

58th - Nik Bonitto

77th - Zach Allen

87th - Bo Nix

It's a bit odd that three first-team All-Pros in Bolles, Meinerz, and Allen were ranked outside of the top-25, so I am not sure this ranking is entirely reflective of just how good those players were. Safety Talanoa Hufanga was a second-team All-Pro in 2025 and was deserving of a nod onto this list.

Overall, though, these six players do seem to be the best on the Broncos, and I actually had these six players almost in the exact same order in my recent top-10 player ranking for the team. Obviously, these lists are subjective, but at the same time, the league's best players are rather objective.

Heading into a major 2026 season, there is reason to believe that someone like Nix could skyrocket up these rankings. He apppeared on the NFL Top 100 List after his rookie season, and should appear even higher on the NFL's list for 2026.

With a Jaylen Waddle addition giving this offense their missing piece, Nix could enjoy a career-best season and find his way higher on these lists. All of Surtain, Meinerz, and Bonitto are also young enough to continue being mainstays atop their respective positions.

Bolles is now entering his age-34 season in 2026, so it would not be the biggest shock in the world if Bolles slowly began to decline. At the same time, though, Denver could have more of their own players appearing on these lists for the first time in the future.

Once again, to emphasize, these lists aren't individual accomplishments that the league officially recognizes, but it's nice when a team like Denver, far from a media darling, is represented nicely.