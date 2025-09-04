Broncos’ weird but wise draft call just made their defense downright terrifying

The Denver Broncos have turned things around in just two years with Sean Payton as head coach. From missing the playoffs in Year 1, to taking a Wild Card spot last season. The moves that Payton and general manager George Paton has paid off. Particularly, drafting Bo Nix, who looks like the real deal as a franchise quarterback. Not to mention, they brought in impact players through the draft like Riley Moss and Marvin Mims Jr.

This year, after making the playoffs, Broncos fans were wondering who Payton would bring in to help Nix take that next step. The overwhelming belief was that the first round pick would be used on a running back or wide receiver. The popular pick in mock drafts was North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

But the way the draft board shaped out, the Broncos noticed that one of the top prospects in the class fell into their laps with the No. 20 pick. That player was Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. This was classified as a "weird move" only because they were expected to take an offensive playmaker. But, this "weird move" was a wise one, as their defense got even more dominant.

Broncos' 'weird' draft pick actually helped develop one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL

The Broncos cornerback room already was headlined by Patrick Surtain II, who won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award last season, and Moss. Now with Barron, the Broncos secondary could be one of the most dangerous in the league in a matter of a year. Of course, that is all dependent on how Barron develops at the NFL level.

Barron certainly has the potential to do so. Just last year, Barron was named a First team All-SEC player, a consensus All-American, and won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's best defensive back. In 16 games for the Longhorns last year, Barron recorded 57 tackles, 19 defensive stops, five total pressures, and four quarterback hurries. In coverage, Barron allowed 37 receptions for 284 yards and zero touchdowns on 68 targets, while recording an SEC-best five inteceptions.

If Barron can replicate this success, the Broncos defense is going to be a problem for a long time.

As for the offensive playmaker needs, the Broncos addressed them in later rounds, selecting running back R.J. Harvey in the second round and Pat Bryant in the third. Plus, they signed J.K. Dobbins after the draft to get their starting running back after having a career-resurgence with the rival Los Angeles Chargers last season.

So, technically a weird move for the Broncos, but it is totally understandable considering the talent Barron is and how they addressed other needs later on in the draft and free agency.