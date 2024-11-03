Broncos Week 9 loss should force the team to add a playmaker
The Denver Broncos got their rear ends handed to them in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, and it became even more clear that the team needs offensive help. Bo Nix is just not throwing to or handing the ball off to an NFL-caliber group of playmakers. I mean my goodness, Nix himself made the best catch of the day. Courtland Sutton and Nix actually connected on a touchdown pass on fourth and goal.
Bo Nix "mossed" Ravens safety Marcus Williams and came down with the ball. But between Nix having to do too much, more costly turnovers (Lil'Jordan Humphrey again), and just overall bad play, the problems continue to persist on offense, and their below-average group of playmakers are to blame, period.
It's just not a great scenario overall, and while the unit as a whole can have good halves and good games from time to time, they're inconsistent and the furthest thing from helping Bo Nix develop as a rookie QB. Nix threw a pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey in the first quarter. The pass tipped right off of his hands and into the hands of a Ravens defender.
It was a catch that an NFL-caliber wide receiver should be able to make, but here we are. Even though Denver now loses a tiebreaker head-to-head over the Ravens, the team is still 5-4 and in a decent spot in the AFC Playoff Picture. While some may argue that the team needs to be in sellers mode, which makes no sense at all, the correct take here is that Denver needs to go out and get a playmaker.
The Broncos still have some very winnable games remaining on their schedule and are 5-4 at the end of the day. Sure, you yourself may argue that this team isn't ready for the postseason yet, and I would not challenge you a ton on that argument. But can't we at least agree that Bo Nix needs another weapon? Well, he needs more than one, but being that we're less than two days away from the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, it's not like there's going to be some elite option out there.
However, someone like David Njoku or Evan Engram may be able to be had for the right price. Not only would this be a huge boost for Bo Nix and his development, but it'd also bring that much more improvement on offense, which is what the overarching goal is here.
Yes, this Week 9 loss was bad, but it proves that much more that Denver needs to add a playmaker.