Broncos Week 9 bold predictions sees winning streak come to a halt

The Denver Broncos have not won at least six games in a row since the 2015 NFL Season, which is the year this team last won the Super Bowl. Denver is riding a five-game winning streak and do have some streaky tendencies under Sean Payton.

In 2023, they also had a five-game winning streak. In 2024, the Broncos had separate winning streaks of three and four games, and now in 2025, they're currently on a five-game winning streak. Payton's Broncos were a perfect 4-0 in October, as the veteran head coach has kept up his stellar record in this month.

Well, the Broncos are playing their first November game of the season and are in Houston again, as they were back in the 2023 NFL Season. This game is, simply put, going to be a challenge. Let's make a few bold predictions for the matchup.

Denver Broncos bold predictions in Week 9 against the Houston Texans

Riley Moss has a pick-six

I am feeling it. The Denver Broncos will likely be without Patrick Surtain II for a few weeks, as he has a pectoral injury. Riley Moss becomes the best CB on the field and is likely going to matchup with the Texans' top target in Week 9. Moss is a bit of a fun story; some people still can't figure out if he's good or not, as he's had a ton of passes thrown his way and has also been called for some downright soft penalties.

The truth, though, is that Riley Moss has been excellent this year for Denver and has honestly developed a pretty thick skin with all of the passes thown his way and the penalties he's been called for. CJ Stroud is going to test him one too many times, and it's going to lead to a pick-six.

Wil Lutz nails a 60-yard field goal

Wil Lutz has made 10/11 field goals this year and has not missed an extra point since the 2023 NFL Season. Furthermore, he's 7/9 on 50+ yard field goals since the start of the 2024 season, so Lutz has been a very efficient kicker for Denver this year. His long as a Bronco is 57 yards, and his career long is 60 yards, which he kicked back in 2022

And in this game, I believe points are going to be hard to come by. Both defenses are top-notch, so each offense might end up being rather conservative and taking any points they can get. This could force the Denver Broncos into a long field goal situation, and with this game likely being low-scoring, it could come down to three points. Kicker Wil Lutz nails a 60-yard field goal in this game.

Broncos lose 20-17

I do believe the Denver Broncos lose this game. The Texans sport the NFL's best defense, and the Broncos are going to be without Patrick Surtain II. Houston could also see WRs Nico Collins and Christian Kirk return to the lineup.

The Broncos also took a five-game winning streak into Houston in 2023 and lost a close one, and I am honestly getting a bit of PTSD here for my reasoning. Houston is better than their 3-4 record indicates, and there is just so much parity in the NFL right now that this matchup, while appearing to be one-sided, is going to be anything but.

Denver's win streak, while extremely impressive, ends at five.