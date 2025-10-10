Broncos Week 7 opponent could end up being a lot harder than expected

The Denver Broncos have a chance to break their season open in 2025 in the coming weeks, but their Week 7 opponent could have something to say. The Broncos got back on track in Week 5 with a huge win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Now 3-2 on the year, Denver has a legitimate shot to go on a run in the coming weeks.

There isn't anything to say that Denver can't win another three, four games in a row before another loss. On paper, they are better than their upcoming opponents, but we have already seen a ton of upsets in the NFL thus far. The Broncos not only have to be careful to not fall into a trap game against the Jets in Week 6, but the other New York team might also be better than expected.

After their primetime win in Week 6, Denver has to keep their eyes out for the feisty New York Giants.

The New York Giants are a quick 2-1 in the Jaxson Dart era

The Giants benched Russell Wilson, a former Broncos' QB, after three horrible starts and an 0-3 record. Since then, first-round rookie Jaxson Dart has come into the mix as the starter and has played quite well. Oddly enough, the Giants have beaten the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, but have lost to the New Orleans Saints.

In his three games, the rookie Dart has put up the following:





56/85 (65.9%)

508 yards

4 touchdowns

2 interceptions

87.8 rating

167 rushing yards

2 touchdowns

2 fumbles

It's not always been pretty, as he's taken eight sacks in three games, but this is about as good as you can ask for from a rookie on a shaky football team. The Giants now have about 10 days off before they hit the road and play the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

It's clear that Dart has elevated this offense, and it's also clear that the team has responded quite well to a rookie QB who has won over a ton of teammates. The Giants feel like a frisky team at the moment, and beating two good teams in three games is nothing to discard.

The Broncos might not have as 'slam dunk' of a win as they probably thought just a few weeks ago. Sure, the Broncos' pass rush might just overwhelm Dart and Denver wins by double-digits, but after watching them over the past three weeks, it's clear that this team might be tougher than expected.